Luxury 12-bedroom holiday home with pool for sale for £1.5m
- Credit: Rightmove/Kevin Parsons
A 'party house' situated in Norfolk countryside in 1.75 acres with a dining room big enough for 35 people is for sale.
Haugh Farm, Banham, has been used as a boutique self-catering home with 11 bathrooms, and has its own indoor swimming pool and palatial grounds.
In peak season, in June, it costs around £3,500 for four nights.
Earlier this week a holiday village on the Broads also went up for sale separately for £1m.
It has a large sitting room, large dining/kitchen/family room, snug and a ground floor bedroom.
On the first floor there are five bedrooms, four bathrooms and two balconies.
You may also want to watch:
On the second floor there three bedrooms and two en-suite bathrooms and four more en suite bedrooms in a single storey annexe.
Kevin Parsons, the agent selling the property, said: "Haugh Farm is a handsome detached house currently used as a boutique self-catering establishment which sleeps up to 35."
Most Read
- 1 Family fined £300 for dumping mountain of cardboard in car park
- 2 Bird's eye view of new £26m seaside leisure centre taking shape
- 3 Teenager's attempt to take corner at 101mph caused death of keen cricketer
- 4 17-year-old boy missing for more than a month found
- 5 Work on McDonalds and Starbucks site 'breaks rules', councillors claim
- 6 Visitors from Leicestershire among 160 fined for Covid breaches
- 7 Fresh questions over 'Japanese restaurant' in Norwich home
- 8 Police speak to driver after woman asked to get in van
- 9 Former city boxing champion denies threats to slash partner's throat
- 10 Woman, 73, in court over crash which killed motorcyclist on A140
The property also comes with three barns, suitable for conversion to residential use, subject to planning permission.
The house came up for sale previously in 2015, the first time since the 1930s when a sugar beet expert and his au pair bride came to Norfolk and bought the property.