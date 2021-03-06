News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Luxury 12-bedroom holiday home with pool for sale for £1.5m

Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 6:30 AM March 6, 2021   
Haugh Farm, Banham, a holiday home for sale

Haugh Farm, Banham, a holiday home which is for sale. - Credit: Rightmove/Kevin Parsons

A 'party house' situated in Norfolk countryside in 1.75 acres with a dining room big enough for 35 people is for sale.

Haugh Farm, Banham, has been used as a boutique self-catering home with 11 bathrooms, and has its own indoor swimming pool and palatial grounds.

Haugh Farm, Banham, for sale

Inside Haugh Farm, Banham, for sale - Credit: Rightmove/Kevin Parsons

In peak season, in June, it costs around £3,500 for four nights.

Earlier this week a holiday village on the Broads also went up for sale separately for £1m.

It has a large sitting room, large dining/kitchen/family room, snug and a ground floor bedroom.

On the first floor there are five bedrooms, four bathrooms and two balconies.

You may also want to watch:

On the second floor there three bedrooms and two en-suite bathrooms and four more en suite bedrooms in a single storey annexe. 

Indoor swimming pool at Haugh Farm, Banham

The fabulous indoor swimming pool. - Credit: Rightmove/Kevin Parsons

Kevin Parsons, the agent selling the property, said: "Haugh Farm is a handsome detached house currently used as a boutique self-catering establishment which sleeps up to 35."

The property also comes with three barns, suitable for conversion to residential use, subject to planning permission.

The house came up for sale previously in 2015, the first time since the 1930s when a sugar beet expert and his au pair bride came to Norfolk and bought the property.

