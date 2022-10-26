Norwich law firm offers free will writing services

A Norwich law firm is taking part in a charity campaign that will see it offering free will writing services throughout November.

Hatch Brenner has signed up to Will Aid, where it provides free wills in exchange for a voluntary donation of £100 to £180.

This is the seventh year the city centre solicitors has been part of the scheme, which has seen it raise more than £27,000 for the campaign's nine partner charities," said Caroline Billings, from Hatch Brenner.

“Will Aid is a great scheme that offers people the chance to get a professionally written will while supporting important causes both here in the UK and around the world.

“Taking part allows us to offer our wills service to a wider range of clients, making it accessible for them to safeguard their interests for the future.

“It is great to be able to offer so many people the peace of mind they receive from getting their affairs in order.

“We are very happy to volunteer our time and expertise as solicitors to support such a fantastic campaign.”