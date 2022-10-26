News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Norwich law firm offers free will writing services

Author Picture Icon

Derin Clark

Published: 4:25 PM October 26, 2022
Wills team at Hatch Brenner

Wills team at Hatch Brenner, (l-r) Eleanor Jarvis, Rebecca Broom, Caroline Billings, and Kay Eke - Credit: Hatch Brenner

A Norwich law firm is taking part in a charity campaign that will see it offering free will writing services throughout November. 

Hatch Brenner has signed up to Will Aid, where it provides free wills in exchange for a voluntary donation of £100 to £180. 

This is the seventh year the city centre solicitors has been part of the scheme, which has seen it raise more than £27,000 for the campaign's nine partner charities," said Caroline Billings, from Hatch Brenner.

“Will Aid is a great scheme that offers people the chance to get a professionally written will while supporting important causes both here in the UK and around the world.

“Taking part allows us to offer our wills service to a wider range of clients, making it accessible for them to safeguard their interests for the future.

“It is great to be able to offer so many people the peace of mind they receive from getting their affairs in order.

“We are very happy to volunteer our time and expertise as solicitors to support such a fantastic campaign.”

Norfolk

Don't Miss

John Travolta at Fakenham Morrisons and Katherine Ryan paddleboarding on the River Wensum in Norwich. 

Celebrity

5 of the most unexpected celebrity sightings in Norfolk this year

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
EMBARGOED TO 0001 THURSDAY OCTOBER 20 File photo dated 15/10/21 of shoppers in a supermarket. Millio

New supermarkets on the way for Norfolk - But where will they be?

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Lightning flashes over Humber estuary near Hull as clouds obscure a view of the "Blood moon"

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Homes hit by power cuts as storm batters county

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Couple discuss bank statements

The £1m-a-day crimewave sweeping Norfolk

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon