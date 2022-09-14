Has inflation peaked after falling in August?

Analysis

There has been some relief to the cost of living crisis as inflation unexpectedly dropped to 9.9pc in August, down from 10.1pc the month before.

Experts had been predicting that it would remain above 10pc last month so today's figures, released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), will be welcomed by many.

The main reason for the drop is due to falling petrol and diesel prices, which shot up sharply earlier this year.

This will be help drivers, especially those living in rural areas who more often depend on cars than those living in cities, but generally the cost of living is still high.

Food prices continue to soar, and remains a key factor for keeping inflation at 40 year record levels.

The costs of other everyday goods, including non alcoholic drinks and clothing, are also rising.

Energy prices will also go up in October and it should be remembered that the government's support package bridges the gap between what households pay for their gas and electricity and the actual cost - so although bills won't skyrocket it won't bring down the actual price of energy.

All this means that, despite the fall in inflation in August, it is unlikely that inflation has peaked.

Many economic experts are expecting it to reach its highest levels towards the end of this year or at the start of 2023.

Although costs are predicted to keep rising, it isn't all bad news for households.

The government's energy support will likely help keep inflation lower than the 18pc peak experts were warning a few weeks ago.

Michael Brock, associate professor of economics at the UEA - Credit: Michael Brock

Michael Brock, associate professor of economics at the University of East Anglia (UEA), said: "If you had asked me six weeks ago, economists were saying there should be nothing higher than 12pc or 13pc.

"Then we had conversations as high as 18pc, but that was before we had the government's announcement on the cap on bills.

"I think it's likely that it's still going to be going up a couple more percentage points from where we are.

"Exactly where that settles before coming down again is still a real unknown.

"It depends on what metric you use and how you're trying to model the changes that happen.

"We just have to see the affect of the government announcement first."

Yael Selfin, chief economist at consultancy KPMG, also believes that the government's energy package will help improve inflation.

She said: “The new measures announced by the government to cap energy prices for households at £2,500 could see inflation peak at a more modest 10.5pc in October.

“However, with inflation in near double digits, the combination of expected tax cuts and support measures for households may prompt the Bank of England to take a more hawkish stance to avoid higher inflation further down the line.

“This may result in steeper rate rises and higher rates to counteract the inflationary impacts of the expected fiscal largesse.”

Even if inflation doesn't reach the peaks initially predicted, soaring living costs is resulting in hardship for many families, particularly those on the lowest incomes.

Prime minister Liz Truss has said an emergency budget will be held by the end of this month - Credit: PA

Analysis from the think tank Resolution Foundation found that the poorest 10th of households are facing an average inflation rate of 10.6pc, compared with 9pc for the richest.

Its senior economist, Jack Leslie, said: “High inflation is set to be with us for some time, particularly for low-income households who continue to be hit hardest by high prices.

“Having delivered £2,200 worth of cost-of-living support for every household this year, the government will need to consider what support will be needed next year too.”

Prime minister, Liz Truss, has said that an emergency budget will be held by the end of this month, which could see more help provided to the most vulnerable struggling with the continued cost of living crisis.