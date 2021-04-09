Gelato and chocolate shop to open two new Norfolk stores

Published: 8:02 AM April 9, 2021

Harris and James has opened in Holt ahead of a second opening in Norwich at the end of the month. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Those with a sweet tooth will have something to look forward to post-lockdown as a local gelato and chocolate business opens two new stores this month.

Harris and James, which already has stores in Southwold, Aldeburgh and Sheringham, opened a fourth store at 29 Market Place in Holt at the start of the month and plans to open on the Haymarket in Norwich on April 29.

The new openings come as the business, which has been running for almost five years, sees a strong demand during lockdown, with owners deciding to open after many customers were knocking on the door while they were closed.

Commercial manager Daniel Smith said the business had opened the stores in order to prepare for the post-lockdown rush and added that the shop was keen to become a part of the community having received a warm welcome from neighbours.

He said: "We had people constantly knocking on the door in September saying 'when are you going to open?' so after that we thought 'let's get the doors open'.

"We identified really lovely towns that we'd love to be part of and become part of fabric of the town and these are places that we love to visit ourselves.

"There's not really our sort of offering in Holt, so we thought really nice high end chocolate, gelato and coffee could really work.

"We've been open a few weeks, and unfortunately all the lovely other shops aren't able to open at the moment, but when the high street is all open properly I think everything will bounce back tenfold.

"The other businesses have been really lovely, the newsagents next door came in on the afternoon we opened and wished us well and we gave them coffees to take away with them, so it's great we've made friends really quickly."

While the company's Holt branch will open in the former Santander bank, the new Norwich branch will open where the West Cornwall Pasty Company used to be.

Mr Smith says the Norwich store will feature all the same offering as its other shops with the addition of a 45-seater chocolate cafe.

