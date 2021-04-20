Hare coursing reports have fallen by half, say police

Published: 11:55 AM April 20, 2021

Norfolk police said the number of calls relating to hare coursing between September and March has fallen by half compared to the previous season - Credit: PA

Hare coursing reports in Norfolk have been driven down by half during the last year, said police.

Rural crime officers said they received 152 calls relating to hare coursing in the county during the peak season between September 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021. In the previous season, the figure was 315.

Norfolk police attributed the downward trend to "robust action" taken against rural criminals, who often travel into the county to illegally hunt hares with dogs.

That included working with other police teams, and making use of drone monitoring technologies and new powers under anti-social behaviour legislation.

Rural crime officer PC Chris Shelley said other positive statistics included the seizure of 37 dogs - up from 24 the previous year - and 29 people charged in relation to hare coursing offences in 2020/21.

"We have seen some fantastic work from the rural crime teams across the county, Operation Moonshot officers, local officers and control room staff which has been essential in prosecuting so many of the offenders in these cases," he said. "We also wish to thank the public and landowners for their continued support in our investigations.

"We continue to see the courts supporting us with recent convictions resulting in driving bans and confiscation orders on dogs seized - which are rehomed into loving 'forever homes' - alongside fines.

"This year for the first time we made use of powers under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 which was seen as having a really positive effect with 35 individuals issued warnings.

"We are continuing to see a move towards a much more joined-up approach, working with other forces in tackling this sort of criminality alongside the use of new technology including drones."

The police figures were released following last week's rural crime survey by the National Farmers' Union, which highlighted hare coursing and fly-tipping as the most common concerns in East Anglia.

PC Shelley added: "We recognise this (hare coursing) as having a huge impact on landowners and rural residents and will continue to tackle it in the most robust way we can to continue to drive the numbers down."