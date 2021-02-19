Quirky Bakes: Young cook starts firm after losing job in Covid
A 20-year-old former hotel worker determined not to be without a job because of the pandemic has launched her own "quirky" cake business.
Hannah Gibbons, from Bodham, near Holt, found herself without a job last May after working self-employed for a local hotel.
So she decided to give her dream of running her own cake making firm a go. She worked last year to obtain some cookery qualifications and set up Quirky Norfolk Bakes from home.
It comes as lockdown has seen other young people set up their own businesses. Chloe Saterlay, 23, from Honingham, has just started a chocolate firm, also working from home.
The former Sheringham High school student specialises in celebration 'drip' cakes as well as tray bakes delivered through the letterbox and afternoon teas.
But her cakes all have a slightly unusual touch with flavours ranging form Jammy Dodger biscuits, Jaffa Cakes, After Eights, Milky Bars or a Terry's Chocolate Orange.
"I’ve always wanted to set up a home bakery business, but the usual day to day life got in the way, and I never had the time. That’s when I decided enough was enough, and I was going to take the leap I’d always dreamed of," she said.
Miss Gibbons, whose father is a farmer and mother helped in the family firm, obtained her level two safety and hygiene catering qualification, registering with the council and then built her own website. She's just had her food inspection and received a top, five-star rating.
She added: "I'm thrilled with the support I have had. I have been inundated with orders, and it has been the best thing I could have done."
Miss Gibbons, whose hobby is horse riding, is currently converting a log cabin into her food studio and kitchen. She hopes to buy herself a horse trailer which she can take to markets and fairs when lockdown has eased to sell her cakes. Her long term plan is to have her own shop.
"It wasn't the easy option to go and start my own business, but I wanted to do something for myself and not just do what a lot of my friends were doing. I didn't want to go to university, that wasn't for me, but I never imagined I would be running my own business in what is a really difficult time."