Historic village pub with shop and holiday lets for sale or rent
- Credit: Archant
A 17th century Norfolk pub, given a new lease of life with the opening of a farm shop on the site, is up for sale again.
The Half Moon pub, in Rushall near Diss, was taken over by licensees back in 2017. The property was refurbished and opened later that year followed by the unveiling of a farm shop on the premises in 2018.
However, in 2019 it went up for sale again but just before it was due to change hands, Covid struck and the sale fell through.
It is now on the market for invited offers with Savills for the freehold or rental offers with a new lease available.
The pub reopened between lockdowns last year but is now permanently closed.
You may also want to watch:
Former licensee Sarah Campbell-Jones said: "It has been an absolutely horrific year for us as a business. We had so much support from local people and we didn't get a chance to say goodbye and thank them."
The pub, owned by an investment firm, had been closed for a year when Ms Campbell-Jones, who used to run the Swan in Harleston, took it over.
Most Read
- 1 Man who went missing in Norwich found
- 2 Coffee shop for sale so 'stranded' owner can go home after lockdown
- 3 Man suffers broken nose in Norwich street attack
- 4 'You stole my husband' - wife's courtroom message to lorry driver
- 5 Scaffolder blocks tenants' windows in stand-off with landlord
- 6 How will 1,700 planned new homes change Norwich suburb?
- 7 Man dies after car collides with tree on A149
- 8 'Not worth the risk' - farming family quits sugar beet after 100 years
- 9 Derelict seaside hotel to finally face wrecking ball
- 10 Norwich to be base for BBC television series, 'blueprint' reveals
The building dates to the 1600s with later additions. According to the Norfolk pubs website, it was taken over by licensee Richard Botwright in 1828 in a sale by Harleston Brewery.
In March 1843, a tailor named E Sandy celebrated the completion of his 12 month tee-total pledge by drinking two pints of beer at the Half Moon. Upon leaving he was so drunk, he fell into a ditch and was discovered dead the following morning.
And in 1947, apparently there was great excitement in the Half Moon when a bull got loose and rampaged through the public bar.
The pub closed in 1983 and it was de-licensed in 1984 but reopened in 1991. It is now for sale or rent with six letting rooms, the shop as well as an attached private house with two double bedrooms, a lounge, kitchen and its own garden.
The pub has a feature inglenook fireplace, reception and dining room as well as staff accommodation upstairs with four bedrooms. Outside is car parking for up to 60 cars.