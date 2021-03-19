Published: 2:53 PM March 19, 2021

Happier times at the Half Moon pub, Rushall, when Norfolk County Councillor, Martin Wilby opened the farm shop with former landlady Sarah Campbell-Jones and Terry Stork from 'Pub is the Hub.' - Credit: Archant

A 17th century Norfolk pub, given a new lease of life with the opening of a farm shop on the site, is up for sale again.

The Half Moon at Rushall, for sale. - Credit: Archant

The Half Moon pub, in Rushall near Diss, was taken over by licensees back in 2017. The property was refurbished and opened later that year followed by the unveiling of a farm shop on the premises in 2018.

However, in 2019 it went up for sale again but just before it was due to change hands, Covid struck and the sale fell through.

It is now on the market for invited offers with Savills for the freehold or rental offers with a new lease available.

The Half Moon pub in Rushall. - Credit: Archant

The pub reopened between lockdowns last year but is now permanently closed.

You may also want to watch:

Former licensee Sarah Campbell-Jones said: "It has been an absolutely horrific year for us as a business. We had so much support from local people and we didn't get a chance to say goodbye and thank them."

The pub, owned by an investment firm, had been closed for a year when Ms Campbell-Jones, who used to run the Swan in Harleston, took it over.

The building dates to the 1600s with later additions. According to the Norfolk pubs website, it was taken over by licensee Richard Botwright in 1828 in a sale by Harleston Brewery.

Former landlady Sarah Campbell-Jones, pictured on the opening of the farm shop at the Half Moon pub in Rushall back in 2018. The pub and shop are now for sale. - Credit: Archant

In March 1843, a tailor named E Sandy celebrated the completion of his 12 month tee-total pledge by drinking two pints of beer at the Half Moon. Upon leaving he was so drunk, he fell into a ditch and was discovered dead the following morning.

And in 1947, apparently there was great excitement in the Half Moon when a bull got loose and rampaged through the public bar.

The pub closed in 1983 and it was de-licensed in 1984 but reopened in 1991. It is now for sale or rent with six letting rooms, the shop as well as an attached private house with two double bedrooms, a lounge, kitchen and its own garden.

The pub has a feature inglenook fireplace, reception and dining room as well as staff accommodation upstairs with four bedrooms. Outside is car parking for up to 60 cars.



