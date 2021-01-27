Hairdressers call for VAT cut to 'Save our Salons'
- Credit: Deb Dominic
Owners of hair and beauty firms in Norwich say many could go under if further government help is not secured.
Deb Dominic, who runs Hairsmiths, in Timber Hill, is spearheading a Save our Salons campaign for VAT to be slashed to 5pc - a move which has already been approved for the hospitality sector.
She said her income was down 60pc because of Covid and having to pay VAT at 20pc had wiped out her turnover.
A reduction of VAT to 5pc would equate to an extra £12 in takings for every £100 of revenue, she said, which would prove "vital".
The push comes after this newspaper launched the Fightback East manifesto which outlines some aspects government could address to ensure Norfolk is ready to capitalise post-Covid.
And Norwich South MP Clive Lewis has backed the bosses' push for a VAT reduction.
He said: "The current support for small to medium-sized businesses is barely life support.
"It's Armageddon and the government should be doing all it can to create a systemic, holistic approach. Businesses like hair salons, small to medium sized businesses, are the backbone of local economies and we need to support them."
Ms Dominic said: "Our argument has not been fully heard, or fully understood. The VAT cut would be a life-saver. Before lockdown, we worked our socks off while maintaining new systems of staggering clients safely.
"It’s so disheartening to be constantly wiped out while then not being able to trade. I am beyond grateful for what I have received but our industry is one of the few left at the 20pc rate.
"Hospitality is cut to 5pc along with many other industries to save their businesses and we are simply asking for the same."
Beth Wright, from Barry Alan hair salon, also in Norwich, added: "Cutting the VAT like they have for the hospitality sector would help a lot of salons keep going."
Charlotte Croft, who runs the Glambox hair and beauty salon in Norwich, said: "We believe we have every right to a VAT cut along with hospitality being able to take advantage of this."
Norwich North MP Chloe Smith was also contacted for comment.