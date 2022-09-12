Falling in love with boating sees boom in sales for boat building firm

A new found love of boating during the pandemic has helped a family-owned boatbuilding firm enjoy a boom in sales.

In just two and a half weeks, Haines Marine has sold three boats worth a total of £1m in retail value.

The company, which is located in the east Norfolk village of Catfield, has seen a rise in demand for boats since the start of the Covid lockdowns.

"During the pandemic people didn't travel so instead they used the money they would have spent on holidays investing in boats," Justin Haines, director at Haines Marine said.

"People then fell in love with boating and started upgrading their boats."

A Haines boat leaving the Catfield - Credit: Haines Marine

Mr Haines puts the rising popularity of boating down to it allowing people to spend more time with their family.

"We had three boats being built and all the customers were talking about using it with their families," he added.

"The good British weather we've had has also had a positive effect on UK tourism.

"We might be in for better summers so that is leading more people to holiday here.

"The real encouraging thing is the growth of new markets.

"We've seen a rise in customers on the south coast, as well as the Norfolk Broads.

"We have also seen growth in Germany and Holland in the last few months."

Mr Haines said that the rise in sales during the pandemic had carried on from Brexit.

"Whatever your thoughts on Brexit, we found it had a positive impact on UK sales," he said.

The business was founded in 1980 by Bob and Mary Haines and now employs 20 employees - 13 employed staff and seven subcontracted workers.

It builds and sells a range of river and offshore boats.

A Haines built boat leaving its Norfolk factory - Credit: Haines Marine

All eight of its models have been popular this year, which Mr Haines said is unusual as normally only two or three types of boats are in high demand.

"This was really unexpected but shows the strength of the market," he added.

"Twin engine boats have still sold, despite using more fuel to run.

"Single engine boats have also continue to sell.

"Next year we will also start selling electric boats."

Despite the success, Mr Haines reveals that the business has been affected by rising energy costs and inflation.

"We've locked into a contract for our energy, but the cost of materials has gone up - some things have more than doubled in price.

"Wages are increasing as well - we've got to support the team who are seeing their own costs rise.

"We are in a good place to absorb it.

"We've got a reputation that is really strong.

"Businesses have all been working together so that we can all survive the current situation."

Haines Marine is set to showcase its boats at one of the nation's biggest boating festivals on Friday when it attends the Southampton Boat Show.