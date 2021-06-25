H&M Norwich store to reopen with new departments
- Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND
H&M's Norwich store is to reopen later this year following rebuild work - with a new children's and home department.
The Swedish retailer announced a full reopening of a "new look" store in Chantry Place will take place in the Autumn, which will be one of the first of its kind in the UK and Ireland.
It said it will offer customers a different interior look and feel to other H&M stores with a modern "warm and welcoming" interior.
Kelly Mickleburgh, area manager for UK and Ireland, said: "The rebuild of the store, as well as introducing H&M Kids and H&M Home, will give it a brand-new look and feel and will offer our customers an inspiring shopping experience.
"The team are working extremely hard, and we look forward to welcoming you in late summer to the new store."
Paul McCarthy, general manager at Chantry Place, said they were "excited" to have been chosen as a venue for these upgrades, adding that families will "love visiting the children's zone."
