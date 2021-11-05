News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
New H&M and PETA vegan collection shot at Norfolk animal sanctuary

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 2:56 PM November 5, 2021
Updated: 3:11 PM November 5, 2021
The new H&M vegan collection, created in collaboration with PETA, was shot at Hillside Animal Sanctuary. 

The new H&M vegan collection, created in collaboration with PETA, was shot at Hillside Animal Sanctuary. - Credit: H&M

Global fashion brand H&M has just launched a vegan and sustainable collection in collaboration with PETA and it features some furry local models. 

The Co-Exist Story range launched on Thursday and a week-long photoshoot took place at Hillside Animal Sanctuary in Frettenham, near Coltishall.

 

All the accessories and items of clothing have been approved by animal rights organisation PETA.

H&M have used wildflowers instead of goose down feathers, a vegan alternative to leather made from grapes and ocean litter instead of sheep wool. 

Many animals at Hillside Animal Sanctuary were involved in the photoshoot. 

Many animals at Hillside Animal Sanctuary were involved in the photoshoot. - Credit: H&M

Hillside Animal Sanctuary was recommended to H&M by PETA.

Wendy Valentine, who founded the sanctuary in 1995, said: "There was a lovely atmosphere at the sanctuary when the photographers and models came and lots of different animals were photographed.

Hillside Animal Sanctuary was recommended to H&M by PETA. 

Hillside Animal Sanctuary was recommended to H&M by PETA. - Credit: H&M

"Sanctuary staff were on-hand at all times to make sure the animals were content and happy with what was going on.

"We were so pleased to see H&M produce this new animal friendly clothing range." 

