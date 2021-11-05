Video
New H&M and PETA vegan collection shot at Norfolk animal sanctuary
- Credit: H&M
Global fashion brand H&M has just launched a vegan and sustainable collection in collaboration with PETA and it features some furry local models.
The Co-Exist Story range launched on Thursday and a week-long photoshoot took place at Hillside Animal Sanctuary in Frettenham, near Coltishall.
All the accessories and items of clothing have been approved by animal rights organisation PETA.
H&M have used wildflowers instead of goose down feathers, a vegan alternative to leather made from grapes and ocean litter instead of sheep wool.
Hillside Animal Sanctuary was recommended to H&M by PETA.
Wendy Valentine, who founded the sanctuary in 1995, said: "There was a lovely atmosphere at the sanctuary when the photographers and models came and lots of different animals were photographed.
"Sanctuary staff were on-hand at all times to make sure the animals were content and happy with what was going on.
"We were so pleased to see H&M produce this new animal friendly clothing range."