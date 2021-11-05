New H&M and PETA vegan collection shot at Norfolk animal sanctuary

Video

The new H&M vegan collection, created in collaboration with PETA, was shot at Hillside Animal Sanctuary. - Credit: H&M

Global fashion brand H&M has just launched a vegan and sustainable collection in collaboration with PETA and it features some furry local models.

The Co-Exist Story range launched on Thursday and a week-long photoshoot took place at Hillside Animal Sanctuary in Frettenham, near Coltishall.

All the accessories and items of clothing have been approved by animal rights organisation PETA.

H&M have used wildflowers instead of goose down feathers, a vegan alternative to leather made from grapes and ocean litter instead of sheep wool.

Many animals at Hillside Animal Sanctuary were involved in the photoshoot. - Credit: H&M

Hillside Animal Sanctuary was recommended to H&M by PETA.

Wendy Valentine, who founded the sanctuary in 1995, said: "There was a lovely atmosphere at the sanctuary when the photographers and models came and lots of different animals were photographed.

Hillside Animal Sanctuary was recommended to H&M by PETA. - Credit: H&M

"Sanctuary staff were on-hand at all times to make sure the animals were content and happy with what was going on.

"We were so pleased to see H&M produce this new animal friendly clothing range."