Firms link up with scheme to sell gin in paper bottles

Two Norfolk businesses join forces in a drive to become more sustainable.

Norwich-based bar and distillery, Gyre & Gimble has teamed up with Naked Wines to become one of the first companies in the UK to sell gin in a paper bottle.

Produced in Suffolk, the bottle is made from 94pc recycled paperboard with plastic pouch inside, both of which can be recycled.

Each bottle is five times lighter than a traditional glass bottle, which slashes its carbon footprint by six, according to the firms.

New Gyre & Gimble gin - Credit: Gyre & Gimble

Gyre & Gimble packaged its new 'coastal gin' in the innovative bottle, which will be sold through Naked Wines.

Craig Allison, co-founder of Gyre & Gimble, said: “We’ve always wanted to prioritise ethical, sustainable production and this partnership with Naked is a massive step for us towards that goal.

"Changing consumer behaviour is a real challenge for a small independent business like ours, but with the support of an industry heavyweight like Naked on board, we can reach hundreds of thousands of consumers.”

As part of its goal to reduce waste, the distillery has also partnered with a local company to take discarded orange peel and use it as part of its distillation process.

Naked Wines is hoping that its customers, which it calls 'Naked Angels', will enjoy discovering the new gin.

Matt Smith, buying director at Naked Wines, said: “Our Angels are always keen to discover new product and the stories behind them, and what Gyre & Gimble are doing is genuinely exciting.

"Not only is their gin absolutely knockout, but between us we’re introducing people to a whole new kind of packaging and showing that sustainability is entirely compatible with premium, independent drinks.”

The partnership comes after Naked Wines warned that its sales are predicted to fall by up to 4pc in the year to the end of March 2023 due to customers tightening their belts during the cost of living crisis.

This led to shares in the firm falling by almost 40pc.

On Monday July 25, Naked Wines confirmed that its chief financial officer, Shawn Tabak, had left the company, which saw shares fall by another 4pc.