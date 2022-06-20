Gym chain opens third site in Norfolk
- Credit: The Gym Group
A national gym chain where you can train 24-hours a day has opened its third site in Norfolk.
The Gym Group welcomed customers at its new King's Lynn facility for the first time at its launch on Monday, June 20.
Located in Campbell Meadow Retail Park, it is the chain's third site in the county, with two more located in Norwich.
Oliver Tester, head of property acquisition, said: “We are delighted to continue our nationwide expansion by bringing our high quality and affordable health and fitness to King’s Lynn.
"We are looking forward to welcoming, inspiring, and motivating new members, helping them
achieve their goals no matter where they are in their fitness journey.”
The gym will provide eight jobs to people in the area and hopes to offer an "inclusive and supportive" environment for members.
The company's continued expansion is part of an ambition to have more than 300 sites in the UK by 2025.