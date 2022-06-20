News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Gym chain opens third site in Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 4:27 PM June 20, 2022
Gym Group opens in King's Lynn

The Gym Group has welcomed customers for the first time to its new site in Campbell Meadow Retail Park on the outskirts of King's Lynn - Credit: The Gym Group

A national gym chain where you can train 24-hours a day has opened its third site in Norfolk.

The Gym Group welcomed customers at its new King's Lynn facility for the first time at its launch on Monday, June 20.

Located in Campbell Meadow Retail Park, it is the chain's third site in the county, with two more located in Norwich.

The Gym Group opens site in King's Lynn

The new 8,000 square metre gym will be open 24/7 - Credit: The Gym Group

Oliver Tester, head of property acquisition, said: “We are delighted to continue our nationwide expansion by bringing our high quality and affordable health and fitness to King’s Lynn. 

"We are looking forward to welcoming, inspiring, and motivating new members, helping them
achieve their goals no matter where they are in their fitness journey.”

The gym will provide eight jobs to people in the area and hopes to offer an "inclusive and supportive" environment for members.

The company's continued expansion is part of an ambition to have more than 300 sites in the UK by 2025.

King's Lynn News

Don't Miss

General manager designate, Michael Bond, left, with assistant manager, Lewis Mann, at The Feathers in Holt.

Food and Drink | Gallery

North Norfolk pub with rooms to reopen under new owners after huge refurb

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk Police stopping driver

Police catch hundreds of motorists speeding over 70mph

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
The "lamb" and harissa flatbread and chick'n burger on the summer menu at Erpingham House in Norwich. 

Food and Drink

Norwich restaurant loved by celebs overhauls menu for summer

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
The Glade Sculpture Garden has opened at Pensthorpe Natural Park. 

Days Out Guide

Have you visited Norfolk's magical new fairy garden?

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon