Gym chain opens third site in Norfolk

The Gym Group has welcomed customers for the first time to its new site in Campbell Meadow Retail Park on the outskirts of King's Lynn - Credit: The Gym Group

A national gym chain where you can train 24-hours a day has opened its third site in Norfolk.

The Gym Group welcomed customers at its new King's Lynn facility for the first time at its launch on Monday, June 20.

Located in Campbell Meadow Retail Park, it is the chain's third site in the county, with two more located in Norwich.

The new 8,000 square metre gym will be open 24/7 - Credit: The Gym Group

Oliver Tester, head of property acquisition, said: “We are delighted to continue our nationwide expansion by bringing our high quality and affordable health and fitness to King’s Lynn.

"We are looking forward to welcoming, inspiring, and motivating new members, helping them

achieve their goals no matter where they are in their fitness journey.”

The gym will provide eight jobs to people in the area and hopes to offer an "inclusive and supportive" environment for members.

The company's continued expansion is part of an ambition to have more than 300 sites in the UK by 2025.