I suspect few will be sad to see the back of 2021. And as we move into a new year, there is a real sense of optimism that we are finally approaching something that could be called ‘normal’ – by which I mean learning to live with Covid in a manageable way, and also learning to live with Brexit.

For all its uncertainties, in the commercial property world at least, 2021 was a year when deals got done. The latest EGI index – the leading barometer of commercial property deals, run by industry bible Estates Gazette – shows a healthy level of activity in Norfolk. I’m proud to report that Arnolds Keys topped the table, with more deals done and more space transacted than any other agent.

So what are the prospects for 2022? The principal characteristic of the next 12 months is likely to be a much higher level of inflation. Although interest rates will probably edge higher, the fact remains that money invested in ‘traditional’ places will see value steadily eroded. It is in such circumstances that investment in property – backed by historically cheap finance – will be very attractive. So where should savvy investors put their money?

Managing partner at Arnolds Keys Guy Gowing - Credit: Arnolds Keys

The undoubted star performer in 2021 was industrial and warehousing, driven by the exponential growth in online retail, as well as a healthy manufacturing sector. Expect this trend to continue into 2022. The mismatch between supply and demand has driven up rent levels, but also capital values, which means that speculative development has become very attractive. We will see a lot of building in the next 12 months.

Despite the continued trend towards working from home in the short term, and hybrid working in the longer term, office buildings remain in demand. Last week Google made a $1 billion vote of confidence in the office market by buying its extensive London office – and if a tech giant thinks the office has a role to play, then the rest of us had better believe it.

This year will see considerable redesigning and reorganisation of office space, continuing the transition towards more collaborative workspaces, built to accommodate hybrid working.

In the retail sphere, the high street fightback has started, with both national chains and local independent retail businesses jockeying for the best locations. Tesco has announced a new store in Norwich, and Costa Coffee now occupies the former Jack Wills store on London Street. New boutiques are opening, including Seasalt and Blakely Clothing.

Occupancy levels in the Norwich Lanes remain high, and it is good for Norwich city centre to see Chantry Place move towards a better future. We can’t pretend that retail doesn’t still face significant challenges, but the high street is far from finished.

Finally, other types of property investment are likely to come to the fore, especially agricultural land and holiday lets. Not only will 2022 be another ‘staycation summer’, but there is evidence that the move towards holidaying in the UK is becoming more permanent, making holiday lets a sound investment.

For more information, please visit www.arnoldskeys.com