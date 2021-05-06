Published: 6:00 AM May 6, 2021 Updated: 8:05 AM May 6, 2021

Nine seaside guesthouses in Norfolk are currently for sale - and a tourist boss says there is no better time to buy one.

Peter Williamson, vice-chairman of the Norfolk and Suffolk Tourist Attractions Association (NSTA), said: "The guesthouse market is huge, it's a boom year for them and all accommodation from glamping, camping, traditional guesthouses to deluxe ones, budget to boutique hotels."

And he said they offered a much more personal service with owners offering meals and being on hand to chat to guests rather than the more impersonal service of staying in a budget hotel chain like a Premier Inn or a Travelodge.

"There will always be a high number of guesthouses for sale with owners retiring.

"What they offer from home-cooked food, full English breakfasts, the attention to detail is one to one and you never get any better than that."

Despite being on the market, the guesthouses are reopening from May 17 and owners are taking bookings.

David and Anya Hallas, who run the Richmond, a 15-bedroom guesthouse in Westgate, Hunstanton, are selling it for £825,000. However, it will be reopening as planned.

"You have to make sure the prices are right and what you put on someone's plate is right," said Mr Hallas, who has owned the guesthouse for 35 years. With sea views, the building is made of carrstone, which Hunstanton is renowned for, given its nickname 'gingerbread' because of its sandy colour and texture.

"A traditional B&B is more friendly than a Premier Inn.

"In some chain budget hotels you can't always get breakfast or an evening meal. You have to keep on top of things - you used to be able to buy furniture that would last a lifetime but now you can't.

"We decided to pick an older clientele and some just want to have a chat. There are a lot of lonely people out there. Guesthouses offer that personal touch."

Another guesthouse owner, also selling to buy a smaller property, who did not want to be named, said: "People really love the breakfasts, which are hot and freshly prepared, the afternoon tea on arrival, so guest houses are not dead and over with.

"They are hidden jewels, but are sometimes priced out by Airbnb and have higher business costs and then there has been the problem of Covid on top of all that."

Guesthouses priced from £220,000 to £1.395m are currently for sale in Norfolk.

These include the 18-bedroom Clarence in Princes Road, Great Yarmouth, for sale for £350,000. All bedrooms have en suites and the property comes with owner's accommodation and car parking.

Also in Great Yarmouth is the Blenheim, Apsley Road, a Victorian building with 12 bedrooms, situated close to the seafront and for sale for £250,000.

The Hamilton, North Drive, Great Yarmouth is for sale for £600,000-£650,000 with 24 bedrooms, all with en suites, and owner's accommodation.

Richmond House, Westgate, Hunstanton is for sale for £825,000 with nine bedrooms and four apartments.











