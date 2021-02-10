News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Guesthouse for sale where customers treated 'like royalty'

Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 6:00 AM February 10, 2021   
guesthouse for sale

The Old Bell, Grimston, for sale. - Credit: Brittons

The owners of a Norfolk bed and breakfast who give guests the VIP treatment are selling it for £325,000.

Rosemary and Duncan Garvie, who've run the Old Bell, Grimston, near King's Lynn since 2016, are retiring.

But over the years of running the property, which has five en suite bedrooms, they've earned a reputation for going the extra mile.

bedroom

Inside one of the en suite bedrooms. - Credit: Brittons

One customer, a contractor, described in his review on TripAdvisor before lockdown that the couple had made him a doggy bag to take to work. To his surprise, it contained a home made sausage roll, pork pie, apple, banana, two cakes, two chocolate bars and a bottle of water. Another customer also said they'd been treated 'like royalty' after the hosts left them a free bottle of wine in the bedroom fridge.

The property, run as a guest house with evening meals provided on request, has a living room, bar longe, kitchen, restaurant as well as owner's accommodation. Outside is a courtyard and garden.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Garvie, who used to run a cafe, said: "We're selling to retire. As soon as we are allowed to open again we'll be really busy."

Mrs Garvie, who ran her own cleaning company for 43 years, said they'd put en suites in to all the bedrooms.

Most Read

  1. 1 Londoners spark manhunt after breaking lockdown to go for a walk in Norfolk
  2. 2 Woman woke up hearing son, four, screaming after A47 crash
  3. 3 Man fined after driving from Colchester to Norfolk to 'get his car fixed'
  1. 4 More snow and -10C temperatures on the way
  2. 5 Will your bins be collected as more snow falls?
  3. 6 Watch: Woman skis down Norwich's steepest hill in the snow
  4. 7 Two more inches of snow set to fall on region
  5. 8 Dad builds perfect replica of the Snowman and the Snowdog
  6. 9 Covid infections now at levels last seen before Christmas
  7. 10 Big freeze tightens grip overnight as temperatures dip to -5C

Agents Brittons stated it might be possibe to open up the bar for public use in the future.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Snow settles on a red postbox in Norwich city centre.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service | Updated

Norfolk battles floods and power cuts as snow falls

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
The scene from a car window in Southrepps, near Cromer, on the morning of February 8.

Snow drifts block A140 and A149 as Storm Darcy batters Norfolk

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Traffic on the A11 at Attleborough in the snow.

Video

Roads 'very poor' as region wakes to snow and sub-zero temperatures

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Crash at Bradwell

Updated

Police warn of 'awful driving conditions' amid Norfolk snow and wind

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus