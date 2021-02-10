Guesthouse for sale where customers treated 'like royalty'

Published: 6:00 AM February 10, 2021

The owners of a Norfolk bed and breakfast who give guests the VIP treatment are selling it for £325,000.

Rosemary and Duncan Garvie, who've run the Old Bell, Grimston, near King's Lynn since 2016, are retiring.

But over the years of running the property, which has five en suite bedrooms, they've earned a reputation for going the extra mile.

Inside one of the en suite bedrooms. - Credit: Brittons

One customer, a contractor, described in his review on TripAdvisor before lockdown that the couple had made him a doggy bag to take to work. To his surprise, it contained a home made sausage roll, pork pie, apple, banana, two cakes, two chocolate bars and a bottle of water. Another customer also said they'd been treated 'like royalty' after the hosts left them a free bottle of wine in the bedroom fridge.

The property, run as a guest house with evening meals provided on request, has a living room, bar longe, kitchen, restaurant as well as owner's accommodation. Outside is a courtyard and garden.

Mr Garvie, who used to run a cafe, said: "We're selling to retire. As soon as we are allowed to open again we'll be really busy."

Mrs Garvie, who ran her own cleaning company for 43 years, said they'd put en suites in to all the bedrooms.

Agents Brittons stated it might be possibe to open up the bar for public use in the future.