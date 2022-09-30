Support being offered to firms struggling with high energy costs

New Anglia Growth Hub is offering support to firms struggling with rising energy costs - Credit: New Anglia Growth Hub

Local firms are being urged to seek free support if they are struggling with rising energy costs.

Although the government has capped commercial gas and electricity prices for six months, many companies are already finding it difficult to cope with the increases.

The package aims to cap the wholesale price of energy at £211 per megawatt hour (MWh) for electricity and £75 per MWh for gas.

This will fluctuate for some companies if wholesale prices soar further than expected.

The New Anglia Growth Hub, which supports small businesses in Norfolk and Suffolk, is offering firms free advice to help plan their budgeting and identify savings.

It is also providing access to grant schemes that it says will support activities ranging from small innovation projects to large-scale decarbonisation plans.

The Growth Hub is part of the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP).

Chris Starkie, chief executive of the LEP, said: “We know what a challenging time this is for so many businesses as energy and other costs continue to rise, and our advisers are experienced at helping steer companies through difficult times.

“They can see if you are eligible for funding through our Small Grant Scheme, Growth Through Innovation Fund or Business Transition to Net Zero, which between them offer grants of between £1,000 and £100,000.”

Grants of between £1,000 and £25,000 are available via the Small Grant Scheme and usually cover up to 20pc of the project costs, while the Growth Through Innovation Fund offers grants of the same amount which can cover up to 50pc of total eligible costs.

Earlier this year, the LEP introduced the Business Transition to Net Zero Grant aimed at businesses in the area looking to reduce their carbon footprint and increase productivity.

Grants between £25,000 and £100,000 are available, with a maximum intervention rate of 20pc of the cost of the development.

New Anglia Growth Hub provided 5,503 hours of free support to firms in the region and helped them access more than £4m through grant schemes in 2021/22.