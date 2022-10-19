Hiring over buying - how our shopping habits are changing

Owner of Threads Bridal, Laura Arnold, sells second hand wedding dresses and provides wedding outfit hire service - Credit: Threads Bridal

Renting everyday items from cars to clothes is set to become the future of consumerism. DERIN CLARK speaks to the region's businesses already embracing the shift.

A radical shift in how we consume goods has been growing momentum over the last few years and now, what is termed the 'sharing economy', is set to explode across the region.

From the cars we drive to the clothes we wear and even everyday household items - renting and borrowing instead of buying is set to become the norm.

A report from PricewaterhouseCoopers, one of the world's largest accountancy firms, said that sharing economy companies will earn sales revenue of US$335bn by 2025, up from US$15bn in 2013.

Already firms in the region have been part of this movement.

Since 2019, Norfolk bridal shop Threads Bridal, has been offering brides to be second hand dresses to wear on their big day, but last year owner Laura Arnold decided to start hiring out outfits for wedding guests as well.

Wedding guests can hire dresses from Threads Bridal - Credit: Threads Bridal

"It has been really popular," she said.

"Everybody says the same thing, they buy a dress for a wedding, planning to wear it lots of time afterwards but only end up wearing it once.

"Hiring dresses allows people to wear lots of different outfits throughout the wedding season for the price it would cost to buy one dress.

"A lot of our dresses are designer as well. So they are able to wear a £300 dress rented at just £30."

Ms Arnold said that hiring dresses has become much more socially acceptable, especially with many influencers opening admitting they have rented their outfits.

She added that the cost of living crisis has also made people think more about where they spend their money and shifting attitudes towards fast fashion.

"We all very familiar with fast fashion and a lot of people are feeling guilty about buying a dress and wearing it only once."

New firm, RentMy is set to take the sharing sector one step further, by offering consumers and businesses a platform to rent out a wide range of everyday items.

It has been running a pilot in Manningtree, Essex for just over a year which its founder, Tom West, said has been successful and is now set to launch across Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex and London.

Tom West of RentMy - Credit: RentMy

"Our ultimate goal is to improve resource efficiency," said Mr West.

"People's items sit there unused for much of the time, we have things in the sheds or in the lofts - businesses have things in storage - that they don't use or only use occasionally.

"Stuff like marquees, sewing machines, trailers - things like that.

"And we keep manufacturing new ones, but rather than buying something new you can instead rent it.

"And rather than having an item sitting there unused, it can now become a money making addition."

The experienced entrepreneur first came up with the business concept in 2006 while on holiday in France and wanting to rent a kayak but being unable to hire one.

He sat on the idea for over a decade, but decided that the time was right when the pandemic hit in 2020.

"At the start of Covid I sat there with my other half and said I really think think now is the time that people will be ready for RentMy and the opportunity would be massive," he said.

"Because coming out of the pandemic there is going to be a recession of sorts and people are going to need to save some money."

Often economic crisis spur on new consumer trends - online shopping retailer Amazon saw profits rocket after the 2008 financial crisis, growing by 68pc in 2009 compared to the year before at a time when a number of traditional high streets stores struggled to survive.

This current economic crisis, could see a similar boom in a new way to consume goods.

Not only does renting allow people to make money from their unused items, but can also be a way for people to reduce the amount they spend on new items.

Along with this, increasing concerns over the environment may also be leading to a popularity in renting items.

Mr West highlights that "less new equals less CO2" and that hiring goods cuts down on the amount of emission produced when manufacturing new items, while also reducing the amount that ends up in landfill sites.

"It is quite an interesting market and it’s growing at a hell of a rate," he added.