Norfolk's first electric service station inspires new site at Gatwick

The success of Norfolk's first service station for electric cars has led to it being used as a template for a new facility at Gatwick Airport.

The pioneering site, which opened at the Postwick hub six months ago, is the first of its kind in the UK and the company behind it, Gridserve, is hoping to launch similar operations elsewhere to cater for the country's growing number of electric vehicles.

Its next forecourt is being developed at Gatwick Airport, using the same formula as the city location.

Postwick was the company's second electric service station in the UK - after one at Braintree, Essex - but the first of what it calls its 'compact forecourts'. A spokesman said the Gatwick site would "build on our experiences at Norwich".

Inside the Gridserve forecourt at Postwick. - Credit: Archant 2022

"Norwich itself was the first compact electric forecourt and the site has the same facilities as our first location in Braintree, but in half the physical area," he added.

"We also improved the thermal efficiency of the building, which is three times better than our electric forecourt at Braintree."

The company described the "electric vehicle revolution" as being "well underway", resulting in an increase in demand for public charging infrastructure.

"We knew the impact that opening an electric forecourt in Norwich would have based on the success of Gridserve's first ever electric forecourt.

"Electric vehicle registrations skyrocketed by 82pc in Braintree in 2021 – over double the national average.

"We believe the electric forecourt played an integral part in this local success story by giving drivers confidence to make the switch.

"The electric forecourt in Norwich has been exceptionally well received, giving drivers the chance to learn about electric vehicles, test drive, lease, and charge all in one place."

Since opening in April, Gridserve has found that visitor numbers have been "strong".

Gridserve had to increase its charging prices due to rising energy costs - Credit: Archant 2022

"We welcome hundreds of customers per day, but we also saw a large uplift in visitor numbers in the summer with charging sessions increasing, showing that the site is not only used frequently by members of the local community but also by tourists travelling in and around the area in their electric cars," the spokesman said.

Although the company said the site has been successful it has not escaped the impact of rising energy prices with the cost of charging electric vehicles rising to 64p/kWh an hour.

Despite price increase the firm said that it is "continuously taking measures to keep the cost of charging as low as possible".