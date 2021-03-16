Published: 5:21 PM March 16, 2021

Bakery chain Greggs, with stores across Norfolk, is pinning its hopes on a potential new rival to its famous sausage rolls.

The firm, which suffered its first loss in 36 years because of Covid, has some big plans to bounce back.

It comes as bosses announced a pre-tax loss of £13.7m in 2020, compared with a £108.3m profit a year earlier, with sales dropping from £1.17bn to £811.3m because of store closures.

And this year has not improved with like-for-like sales down 28.8pc in the 10 weeks to March 13.

But the firm said it was "positive for the future" and had committed to opening 100 new stores this year.

Chief executive Roger Whiteside also revealed they are looking at doing more with their pizza slices as new hot foods possibly delivered in the evenings.

"We probably sell more pizza slices than anybody else in the UK because other people sell whole pizzas and we sell slices."

Greggs also aims to open between eight and 10 drive-throughs each year.