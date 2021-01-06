News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Greggs to open 100 new stores despite sales slump

Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 8:38 AM January 6, 2021   
outside of Greggs bakery

Greggs, famous for its vegan sausage roll, is suffering a major sales slump because of coronavirus. But its boss has vowed to open 100 new stores across the UK. - Credit: Archant

Bakery chain Greggs, with stores across Norfolk, has said it is set to slump to an annual loss.

It has warned profits will not recover until at least 2022 as the pandemic hammers sales.

But it has vowed it will continue to consider opening 100 new stores across the UK. It is not yet known whether any will be in Norfolk.

Roger Whiteside, chief executive officer, said: "We have resumed opening new shops where we see good opportunities, with those sites accessed by car performing particularly well."

The bakery, which recently axed more than 800 jobs amid the coronavirus crisis, said like-for-like sales fell by nearly one-fifth to  January 2. Total sales for the year slumped by nearly one-third to £811m.

You may also want to watch:

The group said it was braced for annual pre-tax losses of up to £15m, against profits of £108.3m the previous year, though it said the hit was contained thanks to government support.

 

Most Read

  1. 1 Revealed: The neighbourhoods where Covid spread the fastest in December
  2. 2 Key worker parents told: 'Don't send your children to school yet'
  3. 3 What can stay open in the new lockdown?
  1. 4 Which GP surgeries in Norfolk are already giving out the Covid vaccine?
  2. 5 Hemsby Pontins: String of concerns raised as new images released
  3. 6 One in 45 people in eastern region infected with Covid
  4. 7 Man plunged knife into brother's face during argument in Norwich
  5. 8 Schools inundated with demand for places ask key workers to keep children at home
  6. 9 New virus strain 'out of control' on coast as lockdown 3 lands
  7. 10 Takeaway owner who owed £400,000 in tax banned from being director

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Scores of Norfolk schools will not reopen today

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon

Covid chaos as more than 100 Norfolk schools stay closed

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon

Norfolk

Norfolk Covid case rate tops 350 per 100,000

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon

Former bank on sale for £1.1million with vault turned into sauna

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus