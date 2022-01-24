Greene King to open new pub in King's Lynn

The Orb and Sceptre in King's Lynn is set to open in spring this year. - Credit: Greene King

Greene King is set to open a new pub in King's Lynn.

Named the Orb and Sceptre, it will open in the former Deer's Leap pub in Wooton Road in the town's Gaywood area.

The pub hopes to open this spring, with it already looking to recruit staff as well as pool and darts teams on its Facebook page.

A Greene King spokesperson said: “We’re planning a significant investment at our pub the Deer’s Leap in Gaywood, which will be called the Orb & Sceptre.

"We’re aiming to start work soon with the aim of opening to customers in the spring.

"We look forward to providing further information on the exciting new offering from the pub closer to opening.”

The pub's social media also shows a new outdoor zone which will feature two beach huts which diners can eat in.