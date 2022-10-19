News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
How you can win £10,000 just by watching the World Cup at a pub

Owen Sennitt

Published: 6:52 AM October 19, 2022
Greene King alongside Coca Cola is offering punters the chance to win £10K by watching the World Cup at one of its pubs

It may seem too good to be true but pubgoers will soon be in with the chance of winning £10,000 simply by watching the World Cup.

Suffolk brewer Greene King has partnered up with Coca-Cola to give one lucky football fan the opportunity to get the cash prize this winter.

To enter the competition,customers must pre-book a table at a participating Greene King pub while the World Cup is taking place in Qatar.

Customers must place their booking online before November 10 to have a chance of winning the jackpot

The competition is part of Greene King’s Feast on Football campaign. 

Greene King is also giving a £100 gift card to spend on food and drink to an additional 450 winners. 

Chris Conchie, head of marketing for Greene King Sport, said: “There is a really exciting period of football coming this winter and football unites the nations in support like nothing else.

"Given the success of the Women’s Euros earlier this year, the appetite for great has never been greater. 

“As the home of pub sport, Greene King are delighted to have partnered with Coca-Cola to launch this competition, and we’re confident this will inspire fans to flock in numbers to their local pub to get behind their team.”

To book yourself a table and enter the prize draw visit the Greene King website

Customers must place their booking online before November 10. 

