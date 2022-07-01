News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Pub chain strives to overturn career stereotypes

Derin Clark

Published: 5:37 PM July 1, 2022
The Ostrich in Castle Acre near King's Lynn has been given a new lease of life, with a new landlord and lady behind the bar.

Greene King aims to create more career opportunities in the East of England - Credit: Greene King

Greene King has pledged to create more local career opportunities after its research found that the majority of young people in the region believe hospitality only provides short-term jobs. 

A report published by the pub chain revealed that almost two-thirds (63pc) of young people in the east of England believed that a job within the hospitality sector did not offer a long-term promising career.

Keen to attract people into the industry, Greene King has stated it will create 5,000 new apprenticeship roles by 2025 and provide supported internships to help young people into the sector. 

The hospitality industry in Norfolk and Suffolk has struggled to recruit staff after a high number of workers left during the pandemic.

The industry has a reputation for providing low paid jobs that require employees to work unsociable hours, which some argue could be putting people off applying for jobs. 

To help boost the number of people working within hospitality, Greene King is also urging the government and businesses within the industry to work together to encourage candidates to apply for roles. 

This includes calls for the government and the National Careers Service to do more to promote hospitality as a skilled profession, as well as to reform the Apprenticeship Levy, including to allow businesses to use any unspent levy funds more flexibly. 

Nick Mackenzie, CEO of Greene King, said: “Pubs have always been about people, and I’ve witnessed the way a job in a pub can completely change a person’s life and become a lifelong, successful career.

"That’s why I’m proud that Greene King is making these commitments to provide people from all backgrounds access to meaningful, rewarding careers in their local communities.

"Pubs have so much to offer both for those looking for careers and those in the local community.

"If we are to fully capitalise on this potential, government and wider industry must pull together to promote careers in hospitality and empower businesses to offer even more training and development opportunities.”

