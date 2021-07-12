International firm to move global HQ to Norfolk town

Published: 9:18 AM July 12, 2021

The Green Britain Centre in Swaffham closed unexpectedly in 2018, but has now been bought by an international company. - Credit: Ian Burt

Swaffham is to be the new home of a global international company as it makes preparations to move into an iconic building in the town.

Breckland Council confirmed it had a buyer for the Green Britain Centre in January, after it was decided it would have been "too difficult" to turn it into a leisure facility.

Instead, up to 65 new jobs were promised through a deal to sell the building to an international company – a deal which was officially completed last week.

The council has now revealed the Green Britain Centre has been bought by Flexion Global Limited, trading as Arbortec Forestwear, which specialises in the design and manufacture of PPE for the forestry and agricultural industry.

Managing director Karl Brothers said: "We’re delighted to have purchased the iconic Green Britain Centre, which will facilitate and support the company’s global growth strategy.

"We are excited that the Green Britain Centre will once again become a busy hub of activity, supporting the local community in the heart of Breckland and providing employment opportunities for the area.

You may also want to watch:

"As a company, we are passionate about nature and believe in protecting and maintaining our environment and that makes the Green Britain Centre – with its environmental heritage – such a great facility for our global HQ."

The firm's existing staff are expected to be brought to Swaffham in the coming months, while several new roles are set to be created going forward.

The Green Britain Centre is currently being refitted, with existing staff set to make the move early next year.

Once operating again, it will be the new site of the company's production of boots gloves, helmets and more protective equipment, including chainsaw trousers to protect arborists, forestry workers and landscapers.

Breckland Council's member for property and projects Paul Hewett said: "Attracting an international business to Swaffham is a great coup and I’m delighted to welcome Arbortec Forestwear to our district.

"The company is set to bring a significant number of jobs to Breckland, which is great news for local people, while breathing new-life into the iconic building and continuing a journey which is fitting with its ecological past."