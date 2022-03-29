Norfolk railway stations to become wildlife gardens

Greater Anglia is planning to redevelop parts of its railway line into wildlife gardens to help protect local environments.

The train company is looking to turn parts of stations at Brundall, Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft, Roughton Road, Salhouse and Sheringham into natural areas.

Greater Anglia is also adding gardens to stations along its routes in Suffolk, Essex and Cambridgeshire and will bring the amount of railway land converted into gardens to more than 6,800 square metres.

A volunteer working in a station wildlife garden - Credit: Greater Anglia

The new green areas will add to the existing wildlife spaces already planted to eight stations including Cantley and Reedham.

In total, there are now 61 rail station gardens on its network.

This is part of Greater Anglia's pledge to the WildEast movement that aims to return 250,000 hectares back to nature to help reverse the decline in habitat loss of local wildlife.

Volunteers working at the sites are planting shrubs and flowers, as well as installing insect houses and bird boxes. To help save water and care for the gardens, water butts are also being added to the green spaces across the network.

Alan Neville, customer and community engagement manager at Greater Anglia, said that they now have thousands of plants thriving at the rail stations "which helps not only to make them more welcoming, but are benefiting the environment too".

He added: “Many of these gardens have been designed to be wildlife friendly, enhancing biodiversity and providing food, shelter and breeding places for many different types of wildlife.

“Some of them are becoming really magical places as a result, helping to support rare types of wildlife and benefiting their communities by helping to improve the local environment and existing more harmoniously with their rural surroundings.

“This is all helping the railway in East Anglia to lead the green recovery from the pandemic by being a much greener way to travel - and our new fleet of trains will contribute even more thanks to their more environmentally friendly features which reduce CO2 and particulate emissions in the region further still and offer a convenient, comfortable alternative to the car.”