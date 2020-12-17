News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Discount book store opens in city centre

Eleanor Pringle

Published: 2:50 PM December 17, 2020   
Great Reads in Norwich's Castle Street

Great Reads in Norwich's Castle Street - Credit: Archant

A new discount bookshop has opened in Norwich city centre. 

Great Reads has opened in Castle Street in the former Cath Kidston site. 

The shop sells everything from hardback cook books to children's toys and puzzles. 

The shop is one in a franchise of a national chain of eight named Bestsellers Direct. 

The store was originally due to open in November but due to lockdown instead opened earlier this month. 

The store is currently operating on a short term lease and is intended to remain open until at least March. 

The store has hired seven people - a number of which previously worked at the women's fashion and accessories retailer Cath Kidston. 

