Delivery grazing board and platter business started by Norfolk teen

Grace Piercy

Published: 3:56 PM September 11, 2021   
Katie Cursons Grace'n'Graze

The specialist box from Grace'n'Graze - Credit: Instagram/@gracengraze_

A new grazing platter company is launching in Norfolk.

Based in Attleborough, Grace'n'Graze has been started by Katie Cursons, aged 18.

Miss Cursons finished her A-Levels earlier this year, saying: "I was supposed to go to uni to do criminology, but I wasn't sure if it was what I really wanted, so I deferred the year.

Katie Cursons Grace'n'Graze

A grazing platter by Grace'n'Graze - Credit: Instagram/@gracengraze_

"I started making grazing boards for my family and friends as something to do, and they all encouraged me to start selling them.

"So I started looking into it and there are not any grazing board companies around here, so I decided to give it a go!

"I'm always around food, I love hosting and planning for birthdays and parties.

Katie Cursons Grace'n'Graze

The brunch box from Grace'n'Graze - Credit: Instagram/@gracengraze_

"It's just something I really enjoy. I want people to have a nice time.

Grace'n'Graze is launching on Tuesday, September 28, which is also Miss Cursons' birthday.

"I'm so excited, it's all I think about.

Katie Cursons Grace'n'Graze

Katie, right, and her sister - Credit: Katie Cursons

"I have to stop myself from talking about it. There's a lot to get done but I can't wait to get started."

As of the launch, boxes, platters, and party bookings will be available. 

The signature boxes will be delivered for two, four, or six people, and will include deli meats, cheeses, and fresh fruit. The brunch box will be similar but will also include pastries and other sweet treats. 

Katie Cursons Grace'n'Graze

The specialist graze box from Grace'n'Graze - Credit: Instagram/@gracengraze_

The items in the boxes are made by local suppliers as much and as often as possible, with the deli meat from Tony Perkins Butchers in Attleborough.

Miss Cursons added: "I'm hoping to do some larger events, like weddings, where the platters can be bespoke, set up for them, and designed to their taste.

"They're an added luxury, they really give an event a bit of wow factor."

She spoke about her hopes and plans for the future: "I have something in the works with Morgan from Bakeaholics.

"There's so much scope for more, I'm hoping to do a Christmas box, I'm already planning a Halloween box!"

Delivery will be within a 60-minute drive of Attleborough.

You can order a box, starting at £25, or platter, starting at £65, or book a table platter via @gracengraze_ on Instagram.

