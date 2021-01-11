Published: 5:03 PM January 11, 2021

The new Porsche centre in Norwich is open but only for essential services. A grand opening has been postponed because of Covid. - Credit: Archant

A new Porsche centre in Norwich is open for essential service work but a big opening of all its facilities has been postponed.

Russ Dacre, the son of Norwich businessman and property owner Graham Dacre, is behind the new facility in Hall Road.

Before lockdown, the site saw a new steel framework installed which has now been covered over with a structure and, in big red letters, the word ‘Porsche’.

The centre will not just sell Porsches, new and approved pre-owned, but will also have an eight-bay workshop area, two bays for on-the-spot diagnosis of problems as well as a cafe and hospitality suite. Currently the nearest Porsche showrooms are in Cambridge or Colchester.

The planned opening was scheduled for January but because of Covid restrictions, the centre quietly opened this week for essential services and click and collect for parts and vehicles.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Dacre said: "Due to the government's most recent announcement and the restrictions we're currently facing as a nation, it has meant we're unable to open Porsche Centre Norwich fully as planned."



