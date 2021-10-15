Worker visas 'give us hope' of averting mass pig cull, says farm leader

Published: 2:43 PM October 15, 2021

Rob Mutimer, of Swannington Farm to Fork, is chairman of the National Pig Association - Credit: Denise Bradley

Norfolk's relieved pig industry leader hopes the "very welcome" announcement of emergency butchery visas means a major cull of surplus animals on East Anglian farms can now be averted.

A chronic shortage of workers in pork processing plants has created a crippling backlog of up to 150,000 pigs on overcrowded farms, raising the possibility of a mass cull for animal welfare reasons.

The government's long-awaited crisis-relief package, confirmed on Thursday, includes making up to 800 foreign butchers eligible for six-month visas under the Seasonal Workers Pilot Scheme until December 31.

The government said the temporary adjustment is in addition to foreign butchers already eligible since December 2020 to apply to come to the UK through the existing “skilled worker” immigration route.

It will also fund a private storage scheme which will enable meat processors to store slaughtered pigs for three to six months so that they can be processed at a later date.

Rob Mutimer, of Swannington Farm to Fork, near Reepham, and also chairman of the National Pig Association, said the measures would help to clear the backlog and avoid the disaster scenario that many in the industry feared.

But with 6,000 pigs across the country already having been destroyed - including some in East Anglia - he said the extra manpower could not come soon enough.

"It is a substantial number of skilled people, which should make a considerable difference," he said.

"Also, they are coming on a six-month visa which should help clear the backlog. It is not the three months that the poultry industry got. The six-month option is much more attractive for workers coming in.

"I am confident that we have now got a mechanism that we can make work as an industry.

"We already know of 6,000 animals that have been shot on farms in the last 10 days. Some will have been in East Anglia.

"I imagine this scheme won't begin until the beginning of November, so we won't have stopped all pigs being culled, but at least gives us hope in the medium term that we won't see the prospect of hundreds of thousands of pigs being culled on farms.

"The private storage aid is another way of getting these animals off farms, but we are waiting on the detail and the practicalities."