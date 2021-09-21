Crisis-hit farmers relieved at deal to restart CO2 factories

Published: 6:24 PM September 21, 2021

Pig farmer Rob Mutimer of Swannington Farm to Fork, near Reepham, welcomed the government deal to restart fertiliser and CO2 factories - Credit: Denise Bradley

The government has struck a deal to restart vital carbon dioxide (CO2) production for the food industry, easing fears of imminent meat shortages and farming crises.

Amid soaring gas prices, CF Industries closed two of its fertiliser factories last week in Cheshire and Stockton-on-Tees - which also produce 60pc of the UK's food-grade CO2 as a by-product.

It sparked urgent warnings of meat shortages, as the gas is used to stun pigs and chickens before slaughter, as well as being used to refrigerate and extend the shelf-life of other meat products.

In East Anglia, fears were raised that surplus pigs may need to be shot on farms which were already struggling with backlogs caused by a post-Brexit shortage of workers in meat processing plants.

And poultry producers warned of a "breaking point" for the region's turkey suppliers in the run-up to Christmas.

The government's deal to restart the two factories has been cautiously welcomed by farming leaders, but they warned more action was needed to bolster fragile food chains.

Jamie Lockhart, chairman of the Norfolk branch of the National Farmers' Union (NFU), said: “These closures had huge implications for our region’s vital food and farming sector so it’s welcome news that production should restart shortly.

Jamie Lockhart is the Norfolk branch chairman of the National Farmers' Union (NFU) - Credit: Jamie Lockhart

"But farmers will be looking for urgent clarity on the detail, including the timings and volumes established in today’s agreement.

“It’s crucial that this restart is meaningful and sustained, both to ease the immediate crisis caused by CO2 shortages and to ensure adequate supplies of fertiliser for application on farms next spring.

“This is another example of the fragility of supply chains already under significant and sustained pressure due to a worrying lack of labour. It’s something the government cannot and must not take for granted."

Norfolk pig farmer Rob Mutimer, of Swannington Farm to Fork near Reepham, who is also chairman of the National Pig Association, said: "We are very relieved, and it does stop this 'Armageddon' moment next week when factories started running out of gas.

"But it does not clear our backlog of pigs and we have got to find a way of bringing more labour into the sector.

"We are desperate for the government to open up some short-term Covid recovery visas to get the food chain running again."

It is not yet clear what incentives the government has offered US-based CF Industries in the deal.