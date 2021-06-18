Why full-time office contracts may soon be a thing of the past

Published: 6:00 AM June 18, 2021

The government is seeking to quash claims that it will pass legislation to make working from home the "default" post pandemic - despite senior ministers saying there will not be a return to "the status quo".

A Whitehall source has alleged that civil servants are working on policies which would give employees a "default right to flexible working".

However Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson have looked to squash the rumours early, saying that working from home as the norm would create "zombie towns".

A Downing Street spokesman added: "There are no plans to introduce a legal right to work from home.... We have no plans to make working from home the default."

Instead, it appears that flexible-working contracts may become more commonplace with cabinet minister Michael Gove suggesting of hybrid model, adding: "We won't go back to the status quo."

And policy experts have warned government to hold that line - adding that advisors should not be "hot headed" when it comes to planning for the future of the economy with a short-term lens.

Paul Swinney, director of policy and research at thinktank Centre for Cities, said: "I think the government needs to just take a breath and not be hot headed about these policies.

"It's very easy to look at the year we've had and reopening the economy and think: we managed it, it's given people flexibility, this is a good thing. Actually what happened is people did whatever they had to do to get the country and the NHS through the pandemic."

Mr Swinney highlighted that in any 'normal' year the proportion of people able to do their jobs remotely is just 35pc.

He said: "Those 65pc of people - those who work in hospitality or care, manufacturing or construction, they can't work from home so the proportion of people this would actually impact is lower than it seems.

"Even then it poses issues. Not only for employers when you look at productivity but also for employees. We know that it's the people who are in the office that - prior to the pandemic - were more likely to get promotions and pay rises.

On so-called 'zombie towns' Mr Swinney highlighted the potential opportunities for regions like East Anglia: "When people talk about a shift to working from home there's this idea that they'll move away from big high streets and shop on their local high street. I would question that - if we're living in a more digital world people might just be more likely to hop on Amazon.

"But because there are commuter towns in the region if we do see a transition to hybrid working as opposed to absolute work from home it would mean more high earning people coming to the area. That does pose a problem for people already living and working there though, if house building doesn't keep up with demand."

Liz Stevens of Birketts - Credit: Birketts

Liz Stevens, professional support lawyer in Birketts’ Norwich employment team, said: "We will have to wait and see exactly how and what the legislation will prescribe to employers with regards to entitling staff to decide whether they wish to work full time and/or in the office, but we think it is likely to operate in a similar way to the existing statutory provisions which allow employers to reject an individual’s request for flexible working arrangements.

"Currently, the legislation provides for eight prescribed business reasons for a flexible working request to be rejected, including detrimental impact on quality or performance and detrimental effect on ability to meet customer demand."

She added: "If the legislation changes so that flexible working is the default, it is likely that businesses will need to rely on similar, legitimate business and operational reasons for mandating office working.

"Employers should also bear in mind that even if they can legitimately require an employee to work in the office under the current flexible working legislation, there is still a potential risk of a discrimination claim if an employee is not permitted to work flexibly and they can show that it is discriminatory on the grounds of their sex (due to caring responsibilities) or because they have a disability."

Charlotte Bate of MAD-HR - Credit: MAD-HR

What are the pros and cons of working remotely?

Charlotte Bate, director of HR specialists MAD-HR, said removing offices as an option would damage employees and employers alike.

She said: "In 2020 more than 45pc of people said they were more productive working from home - that's fallen to 36pc this year. That gives the impression that working from home may not be as productive as it once was and would disadvantage businesses.

"But employees also miss out by not being in the office. There's none of the spark, the creativity off each other, the learning opportunities which come with being in an office. This is particularly difficult for new starters joining a team without ever meeting them."

However, remote working has thrown open the doors to global skills supplies, she added.

"Any business can post a job and if they have the confidence to offer it remotely, it means they could have applications from all over the world. Their recruitment process is no longer constrained by geographical skill sets or paying relocation fees," she added.



