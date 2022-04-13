New energy strategy 'could create 10,000 jobs in the region'

The government's new energy strategy could create thousands of new jobs in the region for generations to come, a senior figure in the sector has claimed.

Simon Gray, from the East of England Energy Group (EEEGR), said the recent shift towards more nuclear and offshore wind energy could boost East Anglia's economy, particularly as it could lead to the creation of "high skilled" and "well paid" jobs.

The new strategy, which was unveiled by ministers last week, aims to boost UK energy independence and tackle rising prices. It makes it more likely that the proposed new power station, Sizewell C, in Suffolk will go ahead.

Mr Gray, executive director of policy and external affairs at the trade body, said that if it goes ahead this will see "some 10,000 jobs" created just for its construction and then "thousands of jobs in perpetuity thereafter".

He added: "These are, comparative to our region, well paid jobs for two, even three, generations of people in Suffolk and surrounding areas.

"So I think a lot of individuals and businesses within up to an hour and a half radius of Sizewell will benefit greatly from this. Their economies will benefit greatly from this - it's job creation, more money in the local economy; it's skilled, well paid jobs."

Although this could be good news for the region there are challenges ahead as Mr Gray highlighted the need for East Anglia's schools, colleges and universities to educate "home grown talent" if the roles are to be filled by locals.

Along with the focus on nuclear energy, the strategy also raised the amount of energy to be produced from the UK's offshore wind from 40 gigawatts a year to 50 gigawatts by 2030, which could also be good news for the region.

The government's energy strategy raised the amount of energy to be produced from offshore wind - Credit: Archant

Mr Gray said: "Fifty gigawatts is the nation's target for offshore wind energy production for our nation.

"Currently some 48pc of all installed offshore wind in the UK is off the coast of Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex and that percentage figure looks set to remain pretty static.

"So what’s happening is the national volumes are being increased dramatically which means our share of that will remain about the same so we will still be looking for major increases here in the volumes of offshore wind for our region."

Although there are many positives from the strategy, Mr Gray was disappointed by "a lack of investment in onshore wind and a lack of investment in home insulation".

He added: "I thought the obvious thing to do was to try and help people with their domestic heating bills so a lack of investment in home insulation is a real missed opportunity I feel."