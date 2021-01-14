What the £30 school meal voucher would buy you at new sustainable grocer

Published: 6:00 AM January 14, 2021

"A bit of imagination" and a drive for sustainability are among the reasons why a new organic essentials delivery service will be turning over £400,000 in its first year.

Grocery delivery platform Goodery was launched by John Ellison in March last year and features hampers put together by locally-sourced, quality producers before being delivered to customers in carbon-neutral vehicles.

Following the outcry from the British public this week at the state of the £30 free school meal hampers, Mr Ellison highlighted how much better the government could have done with a "bit of imagination".

"£30 from our suppliers would get you at least a large fruit and a large veg hamper - more food and much better quality, as well as being packaged with less plastic and delivered in a sustainable way.

"Government could have had a bit more imagination when they looked at this contract - there are a lot of businesses with offerings like ours across the country and with a bit more resource they could have formed a supply chain which is better for local businesses and for the customers. I think the problem is probably just red tape," said the father of one.

Mr Ellison and his team of three administrative staff, three packers and five drivers are based out of the Norwich Airport industrial estate and are in the process of securing investment to continue expansion next year.

"Thanks to a grant we've already bought a couple of electric vehicles and we'd like to expand this so we can deliver from our 25 suppliers to new areas like north Norfolk and east Norwich.

"I think the ethos of our company has really resonated with a lot of people. One of the first suppliers that came on board is Arthur's Organics, which we subsequently acquired, and its customers are so committed to sustainable living.

"The climate crisis will be the challenge of our generation and I want to do what I can to reduce the country's carbon footprint so that I'm leaving the planet and the ecology we need to my son."

Readers have been offered 10pc off their first order using discount code EDPSHOPLOCAL10.