Gonzo’s owed £224,000 when it went into liquidation

Published: 6:30 AM December 16, 2020

The new normal, how life is now after Covid-19 restrictions have been eased. Tom Chapman is served by April Goucher at Gonzos, where partitions have been placed between tables. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Norwich bar and restaurant Gonzo’s owed creditors £224,000 when it went into liquidation last month.

However, it has since been reopened by its owners after getting a new investor.

Documents filed at Companies House show that Gonzo’s Tea Room Ltd, which changed its name shortly before liquidation to Darbekim2020, owed the money to six creditors.

They included HMRC which was due £60,000, Scottish Power, owed £27,000, and British Gas, £12,000.

The venue on London Street reopened earlier this month with owner Mike Baxter saying it had been saved by investor Jesse Fulton.

However, the company which was running Gonzo’s is still being liquidated, while Mr Baxter has since set up a new company called Gonzo’s (Norwich) Ltd.

The old company also owed £40,000 to Mr Baxter and £80,000 to another of Mr Baxter’s companies called Dude Where’s My Cash Ltd, which lists its business as operating and letting property.

Mr Baxter said earlier this month that the aim of reopening Gonzo’s was to protect jobs and honour payments to suppliers.

The documents on Companies House show the old company had assets of £122,000 to cover the debts of £224,000.

Liquidator Richard Cacho said it was too early to say how much money creditors may get back.



“It is not possible to predict the outcome of the liquidation at this point in time,” he said.

When the company went into liquidation in November, it blamed the government’s 10pm curfew on hospitality venues for the collapse.

“The directors had no alternative, in these circumstances, but to close the business,” Mr Cacho said.

Mr Baxter said at the start of December: “Covid caught us at the wrong time. We were financially extended, but we thought in a good place to honour all debts with our suppliers, many of whom we had happy payment plans with.

"However when Covid struck it stopped the world but it didn't stop our commitments. Despite having no income, we did our best, but we simply couldn't keep up."

