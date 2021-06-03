Golf academy back open with new nine-hole course
- Credit: Mattishall Golf Academy
A Norfolk golf academy reopened this week, having only been open for a month last year.
Debbie Bales, proprietor of the Mattishall Golf Academy said: “We’d invested quite heavily in the site and obviously then to be closed was a bit disheartening.”
Ms Bales said the academy had been waiting for a new 9-hole indoor mini-golf course to be installed before opening all of the academy’s facilities together on Tuesday 1 June.
She added that the academy had enjoyed “a lot of interest” since reopening but that the current heatwave had possibly impacted the number of visitors wanting to play golf indoors.
She said that she hoped the June 21 easing of restrictions would go ahead, because it would mean that they could have groups of eight rather than six enjoying the academy’s golf simulators, which enable users to play virtually at golf courses around the world.