Golf academy back open with new nine-hole course

Noah Vickers

Published: 6:57 PM June 3, 2021   
Mattishall Golf Academy's first customers of 2021

Mattishall Golf Academy welcomed its first visitors back on Tuesday June 1, having been open last year for only one month. - Credit: Mattishall Golf Academy

A Norfolk golf academy reopened this week, having only been open for a month last year. 

Debbie Bales, proprietor of the Mattishall Golf Academy said: “We’d invested quite heavily in the site and obviously then to be closed was a bit disheartening.”

Mattishall Golf Academy

Mattishall Golf Academy has been closed by coronavirus restrictions almost since it opened. - Credit: Mattishall Golf Academy

Ms Bales said the academy had been waiting for a new 9-hole indoor mini-golf course to be installed before opening all of the academy’s facilities together on Tuesday 1 June. 

Mattishall Golf Academy

Mattishall Golf Academy reopened with a brand new nine-hole course. - Credit: Mattishall Golf Academy

She added that the academy had enjoyed “a lot of interest” since reopening but that the current heatwave had possibly impacted the number of visitors wanting to play golf indoors. 

Mattishall Golf Academy

Mattishall Golf Academy has three Trackman simulators, which simulate golf courses around the world. - Credit: Mattishall Golf Academy

She said that she hoped the June 21 easing of restrictions would go ahead, because it would mean that they could have groups of eight rather than six enjoying the academy’s golf simulators, which enable users to play virtually at golf courses around the world. 

Business
Leisure Landmarks
Lockdown Easing
Dereham News

