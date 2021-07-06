'Gingerbread' hotel saved from closure offers cut-price weddings

Published: 10:26 AM July 6, 2021

Staff at the newly-reopened Golden Lion Hotel in Hunstanton with general manager, Giles Norwood, front, centre. - Credit: Archant

A fabulous Norfolk seaside hotel, recently reopened, is now doing weddings for couples caught up in Covid.

The Golden Lion. Hunstanton - Credit: Archant

The Golden Lion Hotel in Hunstanton, which reopened last month under new ownership, is offering £2,000 weddings this year for brides and grooms who have had to put their nuptials on hold because of Covid rules.

It comes as restrictions on guest numbers at weddings were lifted by prime minister Boris Johnson.

Staff at the newly-reopened Golden Lion Hotel. - Credit: Archant

The Golden Lion - called that because of its carrstone exterior also known as 'gingerbread' because of its colour and texture - was rescued from permanent closure in 2020. This came following the collapse of Specialist Leisure Group, the then owner of the Shearings brand.

It is now under new owners, the UK-wide Bespoke Hotel group, which reopened it recently as part of its Coast & Country collection.

Inside the Golden Lion Hotel. - Credit: Red Photographic Ltd

Giles Norwood, general manager, said: “We’re delighted to be able to bring weddings back to our wonderful venue – albeit with some necessary social distancing restrictions in place.”

He said the hotel was offering a special 2021 wedding package to tempt those couples who’d postponed their nuptials – offering a 30-guest wedding for £2,021.

The Golden Lion Hotel, in Hunstanton. - Credit: Archant

Mr Norwood said: “We’re just very excited to be able to welcome weddings again and want to offer both flexibility and affordability in what’s been a difficult year.”

The 2021 wedding package will allow for 30 guests to enjoy a four-course, sit-down wedding breakfast and a glass of prosecco per person, plus it’s also inclusive of an overnight stay for the bride and groom on their wedding night.

The offer includes table linen, napkins, place cards, a table plan and menu cards, a cake stand and knife hire.

Mr Norwood added: “One of the benefits of the Golden Lion Hotel having only recently reopened is that despite recent enquiries, our calendar for weddings still has some availability.

“The last few weeks since reopening have been tremendously busy, yet exciting, and we’re delighted to be moving into the next phase of the process of bouncing back.”

History of the Golden Lion Hotel

The Golden Lion, with 29 bedrooms, many with stunning views across The Wash, has dominated The Green since it was built in 1847.

It was the first building to be built in Hunstanton as part of Henry Le Strange’s vision of creating a new seaside resort.

The remainder of the town rapidly sprang up around it with the coming of the King’s Lynn to Hunstanton railway in 1862 and the booming popularity of sea bathing.



