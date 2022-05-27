Offshore wind aims for a third of workers to be women by 2030

Dr Jade Stalker, lecturer in organisational behaviour at Norwich Business School, is leading the research into women working in offshore wind - Credit: University of East Anglia

The offshore wind sector is aiming for a third of its workforce to be women by 2030 as it addresses the lack of females working in the industry.

Esmee Thornton, who works as deputy site manager Siemens Gamesa in Lowestoft, revealed that she is one of just two women employed at the site out of roughly 50 staff.

Esmee Thornton, Deputy Site Manager at Siemens Gamesa's East Anglia ONE windfarm in Lowestoft - Credit: EEEGR

Although she has experienced a positive working environment with her current employer she said that when working for previous firms she received the "odd sexist comment" and was at times treated " slightly differently because I was a woman".

To try and balance the mix of genders an initiative has been set up by the University of East Anglia (UEA) and the Offshore Wind Industry Council (OWIC) that aims to increase the number of women working in the industry to 33pc by 2030 from its current level of 18pc.

It comes at a time when the industry is seeing huge growth in East Anglia, with several offshore projects under way.

The first phase of the scheme consists of a research project looking at the entry, progress and retention of women working in the industry.

The second step focuses on how and why particular programmes, policies and initiatives fail or work.

The UEA will be taking the lead on the research phase of the project, which will be headed up by Dr Jade Stalker, lecturer in Organisational Behaviour at Norwich Business School.

Dr Stalker said that the team aims to "shed a light on a topic" that is a "pressing issue throughout the energy sector".

Miss Thornton, however, highlighted that three years ago a similar initiative was launched, but said: "I've not seen anything off the back of that in terms of the bigger picture campaign."

But she believes that the industry has a lot to offer women, especially with the wide range of roles available.

She added: "One of the best things about offshore wind is you can literally do anything to work in the sector.

"I think one of things that is maybe detracting young women is still when you look at the industry it is engineers and men in overalls being portrayed.

"Although women can be technicians as well, there are other areas.

"We have lawyers, we have people who work in PR and marketing, we have people work in sales and people who are project controllers and accountants."