Grants up for grabs to help businesses go digital

Grants to help Norfolk businesses embrace digital technology are up for grabs.

Norfolk County Council's Go Digital grant scheme, launched in December 2020, has been extended into 2022.

It has supported 400 businesses, with many claiming grants of up to £500 and receiving expert one-to-one consultancy to help make better use of digital technology.

Graham Plant, Norfolk County Council’s cabinet member for growing the economy, said: “Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, many businesses had to adapt to a virtual world in order to continue operations and to improve their place in the market.

"Some smaller businesses found it difficult in this ‘new world’, due to barriers involving expertise, resources and upfront costs, but Go Digital helped them to adapt.

“The Go Digital support scheme is an ideal opportunity for businesses to improve their business model by exploring new technology, whether use of more digital devices, ecommerce, improving an online presence or increasing awareness through the power of social media.

Businesses can find out more and apply at www.norfolk.gov.uk/GoDigital