News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Grants up for grabs to help businesses go digital

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 12:04 PM March 11, 2022
Graham Plant, Councillor, at the grand reopening of the Venetian Waterways and Boating Lake, Great Y

Graham Plant, Norfolk county councillor. - Credit: Archant

Grants to help Norfolk businesses embrace digital technology are up for grabs.

Norfolk County Council's Go Digital grant scheme, launched in December 2020, has been extended into 2022.

It has supported 400 businesses, with many claiming grants of up to £500 and receiving expert one-to-one consultancy to help make better use of digital technology.

Graham Plant, Norfolk County Council’s cabinet member for growing the economy, said: “Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, many businesses had to adapt to a virtual world in order to continue operations and to improve their place in the market.

"Some smaller businesses found it difficult in this ‘new world’, due to barriers involving expertise, resources and upfront costs, but Go Digital helped them to adapt.

“The Go Digital support scheme is an ideal opportunity for businesses to improve their business model by exploring new technology, whether use of more digital devices, ecommerce, improving an online presence or increasing awareness through the power of social media.

Businesses can find out more and apply at www.norfolk.gov.uk/GoDigital

Norfolk

Don't Miss

Burnham Market has been named as one of the poshest places in live in the UK.

Norfolk village named one of the most beautiful in the UK and Ireland

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Bernie Marsham, who lives in Swanton Morley, near Dereham, said his quote for heating oil had almost doubled

Man disgusted after seeing his quote for heating oil double

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Fuel prices displayed at an Esso petrol station near Kettering in Northamptonshire. Average UK petro

Six tips for saving money on fuel as prices soar across UK

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The management team behind The Commodore are set to depart after 10 years at the helm.

'Devastated' - Team behind waterside pub to depart after 10 years

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon