Builder opens shepherd huts on site with unusual feature
A builder and his partner have opened a glamping site with 12 shepherd huts on land with a historic link.
Matt McGinn and Sally Brooks have unveiled Range Farm site in Fakenham Road, Stanhoe, after battling for more than three years with planners.
Views one side from the site are across idyllic country fields and over the other way, to an unusual but historic feature.
That's because on the same land, but cordoned off away from the site, is a long stretch of brick wall believed to be formerly the firing range for the RAF Sculthorpe training ground.
RAF Sculthorpe, which closed in around 1992, was home to British airmen and also the US air force. In 1997, the Ministry of Defence sold the entire site but after the sale the airfield was retained for military training usage.
Mr McGinn and Ms Brooks first applied for planning permission from King's Lynn and West Norfolk Borough council back in September 2017.
It took so long to get approved, partly because of the history of the site and the fact it had been used by the RAF.
After finally getting the go-ahead, they've now finished the site which also has an on-site warden, a modern shower and toilet block as well as a reception which sells snacks and ice-creams.
The huts, built to a traditional design, sleep from two-six and are priced around £161 for two nights in peak season.
"They offer a step up from camping, they'll keep you warm and dry, with electricity, lighting, fridges and kettles, while encouraging the magic that is to be found in traditional outdoor cooking," said Mr McGinn, the grandson of Geoff Searle who was the founder of Searles leisure resorts in Hunstanton.
"Farmers are diversifying and builders are too."
Beds and mattresses are provided but you need to bring your own bed linen, towels and cooking equipment.
Ms Brooks added: "We offer a communal barbeque area and we proudly boast a log burning stove in each hut, adding warmth, luxury and the ability to visit all year round."
The huts also have electrical sockets/USB charging points, with 4G available on most networks, tea and coffee making facilities as well as outdoor tables and chairs.