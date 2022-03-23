News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
New 'glamping pods' proposed in Breckland village

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 12:33 PM March 23, 2022
The private access off Low Lane, which visitors would use to reach their pods - pictured in 2009. 

The private access off Low Lane, which visitors would use to reach their pods - pictured in 2009. - Credit: Google

A Breckland village could soon host a new tourist offering, in the form of two ‘glamping pods’.

Plans have been lodged to erect the two timber pods in a private garden off Low Lane in Rockland All Saints, near Attleborough. 

According to a statement submitted by the applicant’s agent, the 6.2m x 3.3m pods would “provide subtle and discreet accommodation for tourists visiting this area’s attractions on short breaks and weekend stays”. 

Each unit would have a double bed, ensuite shower, kitchenette and living area. 

Parking for four cars would be provided and a footpath would cross the garden to allow guests to reach their pods.

The site would be open year-round and operated on a per-nightly basis. 

“Patrons would likely be couples, families or friends split into the pods,” the agent’s statement says.

“Party groups will not be permitted by the operator.”

If permission is granted, the applicant hopes to open in time for the summer tourist season. 

Breckland Council is expected to issue a decision on the proposal by April 22, 2022.

Breckland Council
Attleborough News

