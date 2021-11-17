Norfolk glamping site offers Christmas packages under the stars

Glamp and Tipple, in Great Ellingham, is proving glamping is not just for summer season as it offers Christmas glamping packages. - Credit: Jessica Aline Photography

A Norfolk glamping site is offering a taste of luxury for those looking for a magical getaway where visitors can cosy up under the stars.

Those looking to book a Christmas staycation can stay at Glamp and Tipple in Great Ellingham, which is looking to prove glamping is not just for the summer season.

The five-star site was opened by Helen and Louise McCombie-Armstrong in April after the couple took a “leap of faith” and followed their dream - but it has not been without its challenges.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit back in March 2020, Helen McCombie-Armstrong was left without a job and fearing for her family's financial security with only one source of income.

That was when the couple decided to invest their savings in their very first bell tent and hot tub to hire.

The 33-year-old said: “It has been one hell of a whirlwind.

Helen (right) and Louise (left) McCombie-Armstrong are the owners of Glamp and Tipple, glamping site, in Great Ellingham. - Credit: Helen and Louise McCombie-Armstrong

“We have always wanted to do a glamping business because we love glamping and we always go in the middle of the winter. We have even glamped in the snow and we love it.

"It’s quite magical when it’s cold outside and you’re snuggled up near the fire or in your hot tub looking up at the stars.

“So, in May 2020 we took a massive leap of faith and used some of our savings. We bought ourselves a bell tent, furnishings, decorations and a hot tub and started advertising it.

“Within two weeks we invested in eight hot tubs and bells tents. We had so many booking we had to buy more. It was absolutely bonkers.”

Mrs McCombie-Armstrong said they were then approached last August by a nearby farmer who offered their land for the couple to rent.

The mother-of-four added: “They basically said ‘here is the land do what you want with it’. We started from scratch with an empty field and we put in electric, wifi, water and everything you would want on a glamping site.”

Each tent has electric heating and includes its own wood-fired hot tub and a kitchen area with barbcue and fire pit, which is only a short walk from a heated bathroom with toilets and showers.

Mrs McCombie-Armstrong says there are still spaces to book in for their Christmas and New Year’s Eve packages.

She added: “In the space of 20 months it has gone nuts.

“We now have a thriving glamping business. Every time we drive to the site we sit there and pinch ourselves.”

For more information visit glampandtipple.com.

Glamp and Tipple, in Great Ellingham, is proving glamping is not just for summer season as it offers Christmas glamping packages. Pictured is the honesty-shop selling local Norfolk produce. - Credit: Helen McCombie-Armstrong

