Published: 8:58 AM July 17, 2021

Ginger is moving out of Timber Hill after 29 years. - Credit: Archant

The independently-run high-end womenswear store Ginger is slashing items by up to 80pc as it relocates from its Norwich premises in Timber Hill.

Ginger, run by Beckie Kingsley, will move into the Jonathan Trumbull shop, in St Stephen's, vacating Timber Hill after 29 years.

Ginger, Jonathan Trumbull and Hatters, in White Lion Street, are all part of the same independently-run business with the two menswear outfitters starting back in 1971.

The shop in Timber Hill, which went up for rent in 2019, is hoped to be taken over by a family-run design business, opening in mid-September.

Ms Kingsley said: "From the middle of next month we shall be relocating to within our menswear store Jonathan Trumbull.

"It is our company's 50th anniversary this year and we felt it was a good time for our womenswear brands like Armani, Mackage and Moschino to sit next to the strong offering the menswear has in Jonathan Trumbull.

"The store has a great customer base, many of which we share and business has been positive there since we reopened after the first lockdown and as we know it has been a hugely tough year for many in retail.

"The move will enable us to focus on more private appointments in store and at customers' homes in the future and to also strengthen our website and social media channels going forward.

"We have some great ideas and we know that this will give us the best platform to do it from at the moment."

Jonathan Trumbull - Credit: Jonathan Trumbull

The premises, 35 Timberhill, is a Grade II listed building over four floors, offering more than 2,000 sqft of space and came up for rent for around £27,500 a year.

The stock sale is also partly online too here

New chapter

The Ginger retail empire is one of Norwich's longest-established businesses.

On March 17, 1971, Jonathan Trumbull menswear was launched in St Stephen's Street. This was followed by Hatters in 1976, and then Ginger in 1992.

David Kingsley, director of the three shops, who was raised in Norfolk, had worked in London and came to Norwich where his father and brother were running Chadds menswear in Bedford Street.