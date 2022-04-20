Gallery
Market town's workers showcased with artist's stunning new exhibition
- Credit: Gilly Marklew
Key workers in a market town have been captured in a historic moment in time by a local artist.
Gilly Marklew began her 'Working People of Bungay' project during the first coronavirus lockdown, with the idea "snowballing" and leading to an exhibition opening this month.
More than two dozen workers have been captured as part of her effort to capture the "stories behind the shop fronts".
The Hempnall-based artist and watercolour tutor said she was "bowled over" by the response after appealing for volunteers on Facebook.
She said: "At the beginning of the first lockdown I was unable to work as a watercolour tutor so, searching for a project to occupy me during the pandemic, I decided I would like to paint a portrait of someone doing their job as a form of visual poetry and prose, painting people in their settings.
"I put an appeal out on Facebook for people to take part, not really expecting to get much response, but I was bowled over, and it snowballed from there.
"One thing that definitely came across to me from hearing all their stories was the strong community spirit in Bungay, with everyone helping each other out and being so supportive."
"I decided to create a series of paintings of the working people of Bungay coupled with their stories with a view to exhibiting them one day."
The paintings, along with stories of those involved, have been collated in a book, while the exhibition continues at the Cork Brick Gallery on Earsham Street, until May 15.
Mrs Marklew said: "Unfortunately, the pandemic put any exhibition on hold for two years, but it has given me time to create a body of work.
"It occurred to me that I am creating a document of the people of Bungay at this time in history.
"It has also enabled me to create a map in my head of all the people and places I have come to love since moving here in 2016.
"I hope it does the same for everyone who takes the time to absorb the paintings and words, whether passing through or those who live here and wonder about the lives of the people behind the shop fronts, industrial units, farms and suburbs.
"These fragments of lives create a patchwork of people actively contributing something really positive to our community and enriching it for everyone."