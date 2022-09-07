Why getting to know each other is key to workplace communication 

Promotion

Effective communication is essential for any business – and it starts with recognising that everyone thinks and behaves differently.

“One of the things that often gets in the way in the workplace is psychological differences and not understanding where other people come from,” explains Elliot Symonds, lead business trainer at Jarrold Training, a division of the Jarrold Group.

The company is an accredited distributor of Insights Discovery, a psychological profiling system based on the theories of Carl Gustav Jung, the renowned Swiss psychiatrist and psychoanalyst.

“Insights Discovery is rooted in proper Jungian psychology and based on Jung’s book, Psychological Types, which was published in 1921,” says Elliot. “It enables people within the workplace to understand themselves and others better.

“If you can start to recognise that other people might have a different position psychologically, you can learn to go from frustration to fascination, from irritation to appreciation – and start to build connections, be kinder and communicate in a way which makes sense to them.”

Elliot is one of three licensed practitioners of Insights Discovery at Jarrold Training, all of whom can train individuals and organisations on how to apply it within their workplace.

The company is also one of the few distributors of Insights Discovery profiles in the East of England. “We've got the software to be able to do that,” Elliot says. “We can also help organisations train their own internal staff to become what's called a ‘client practitioner’.”

Insights Discovery profiles are informed by each individual’s answers to a series of questions based on Jung’s ‘rational functions’ of thinking and feeling, and ‘irrational functions’ of sensation and intuition.

“Lots of other systems will say, ‘This is what you are’, and they will only have 16 options,” says Elliot. “Insights Discovery gives you a completely unique version of yourself based on these Jungian functions. When you get your report, the overview has 50 to the power of 50 different combinations. It's not going to put you into a box – it's very bespoke to you.”

Elliot Symonds, lead business trainer at Jarrold Training - Credit: Jarrold Training

Each report offers insights on communication preferences and how to deal with your ‘opposing type’, as well as guidance on internal motivations and career drivers. “It’s a really useful, grounded positioning which people can grasp quite well because of the colours involved,” explains Elliot.

Jarrold Training provides Insights Discovery training to clients across a range of sectors. “We’ve done quite a bit of work with the NHS, through to charities and private organisations,” says Elliot. “We also offer bespoke solutions for organisations as diverse as Norfolk and Suffolk Constabulary.”

The company will help clients apply Insights Discovery in a number of ways – from understanding prospective employees during an interview process, to resolving disagreements in the workplace.

“Sometimes it's about understanding what's going wrong, or looking to understand the gaps you have and bringing people in who are naturally able to perform those kinds of roles,” says Elliot. “Organisations have even used it post-pandemic to try to identify the people to bring back first.”

It can also be helpful as a means of spotting underlying issues that may be hindering performance. “One of the things the system is really good for is recognising when people are putting on a persona and draining themselves trying to be something they might not naturally be,” says Elliot.

He adds that a lot of people are amazed when they receive their Insights Discovery profiles. “We constantly get people saying things like, ‘Have you been spying on me? How can it be so accurate? How on earth did you get that from just asking us a few questions?’,” Elliot explains.

“And the answer is always the same: ‘We didn't get it; you got it. You answered honestly.’”



For a free, no-obligation discussion about how Insights Discovery could work for your organisation, contact Jarrold Training on enquiries@jarroldtraining.co.uk or 01603 677107.

For more information, please visit www.jarroldtraining.co.uk/insights-discovery-profiles