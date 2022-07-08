Unwind in nature at glamping site with luxury converted horse lorries

One of the glamping units with a viewing platform, built within a former horse lorry, at Get Away Hide Away - Credit: Dale Enfield

A new glamping site and wildlife haven is offering families the chance to relax in luxury in converted horse lorries.

Get Away Hide Away is a two-acre glamping site located on Peaseland Farm near Dereham.

It is run by Ciaran Moriarty, and his wife Tori, whose family has owned the land for more than 100 years.

Ciaran Moriarty is the co-owner of Get Away Hide Away glamping site - Credit: Ciaran Moriarty

The couple had always dreamed of opening their own glamping site, which they started building in 2017, but when the coronavirus pandemic hit, it gave them the time to finally get it up and running.

Mr Moriarty, a sound technician, said: "We had planning permission to build a glamping site in 2017 because the farm was no longer active and we wanted to diversify.

"We were doing it in our spare time, with a view for my wife Tori to leave her job and eventually run it.

"It was a very slow process but when lockdown hit in March 2020, we took a massive hit.

The inside of one of the glamping units, within a former horse lorry, at Get Away Hide Away - Credit: Dale Enfield

"I work in the entertainment industry and everyone was out of work. It was a really difficult time.

"Through sheer desperation, it gave us the drive to get the glamping site finished. I don't think we ever would have achieved it had there not been a lockdown."

Mrs Moriarty has since left her job in sensory care to focus on the glamping site full time.

Tori Moriarty and their two children Rupert, 3, and Nancy, 7 - Credit: Tori Moriarty

Their first unit, built within a 1960 Bedford horse lorry, was completed by September 2020.

And then they completed their second stay, which has a treehouse feel, in June this year.

The former horse lorries, which both sleep four people, and the interior décor have been restored by hand, with help from local makers and artists.

Mr Moriarty said everything inside is also vintage and reclaimed.

One of the two glamping units at Get Away Hide Away, built within a former horse lorry - Credit: Dale Enfield

He added: "We wanted to offer something a little bit different and they are pretty luxurious.

"People are really enjoying the space and they say it's been built with love, with the attention to detail and artwork.

"We also put in wildflower meadows and the wildlife has gone bonkers. It's a beautiful place to enjoy time as a family and reflect."



