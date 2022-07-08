Unwind in nature at glamping site with luxury converted horse lorries
- Credit: Dale Enfield
A new glamping site and wildlife haven is offering families the chance to relax in luxury in converted horse lorries.
Get Away Hide Away is a two-acre glamping site located on Peaseland Farm near Dereham.
It is run by Ciaran Moriarty, and his wife Tori, whose family has owned the land for more than 100 years.
The couple had always dreamed of opening their own glamping site, which they started building in 2017, but when the coronavirus pandemic hit, it gave them the time to finally get it up and running.
Mr Moriarty, a sound technician, said: "We had planning permission to build a glamping site in 2017 because the farm was no longer active and we wanted to diversify.
"We were doing it in our spare time, with a view for my wife Tori to leave her job and eventually run it.
"It was a very slow process but when lockdown hit in March 2020, we took a massive hit.
Most Read
- 1 'Emotional experience' as couple reopen swimming pool to the public
- 2 A11 service station with Shell garage and McDonald's up for sale for £8m
- 3 How to get a free pint in Norfolk just by having one of these 23 surnames
- 4 Huge fine for care home after resident falls out of window
- 5 Norfolk Broads café serving afternoon tea boxes has become a 'hidden gem'
- 6 Couple admit Prosecco bottle attack on group enjoying stag party
- 7 Woman detained after cars smashed up in late night attack
- 8 Seaside Victorian B&B for sale near 'best beach in the east'
- 9 Rail strike announced over Latitude Festival weekend
- 10 Father and son accused of murder face other charges
"I work in the entertainment industry and everyone was out of work. It was a really difficult time.
"Through sheer desperation, it gave us the drive to get the glamping site finished. I don't think we ever would have achieved it had there not been a lockdown."
Mrs Moriarty has since left her job in sensory care to focus on the glamping site full time.
Their first unit, built within a 1960 Bedford horse lorry, was completed by September 2020.
And then they completed their second stay, which has a treehouse feel, in June this year.
The former horse lorries, which both sleep four people, and the interior décor have been restored by hand, with help from local makers and artists.
Mr Moriarty said everything inside is also vintage and reclaimed.
He added: "We wanted to offer something a little bit different and they are pretty luxurious.
"People are really enjoying the space and they say it's been built with love, with the attention to detail and artwork.
"We also put in wildflower meadows and the wildlife has gone bonkers. It's a beautiful place to enjoy time as a family and reflect."