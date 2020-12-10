Published: 6:01 PM December 10, 2020

Polly Quick, who runs Siding Yard bakery in Melton Constable. A gazebo has gone missing from the garden. - Credit: Siding Yard/Archant library

The owner of a bakery has advised customers they'll need umbrellas after a gazebo put up in the garden went missing.

Polly Quick, who runs Siding Yard artisan bakery in Marriot Way, Melton Constable, near Fakenham, put up a gazebo last week. The make-shift shelter was so people could enjoy a coffee and pastry safely, and undercover, in the fresh air.

The empty space where the gazebo was at Siding Yard bakery in Melton Constable. - Credit: Siding Yard

But the gazebo went missing on Sunday evening, believed to have been stolen. Miss Quick, who opened the bakery last year in old railway station buildings, appealed for information on social media. She posted: "Remember that gazebo we put up so people could safely enjoy a coffee...well someone broke in and stole it last night. Any information or if you see it pop up for sale somewhere, please let me know. For now, bring your umbrellas."

After posting the message, dozens of well wishers replied with dismay, with one person even offering to loan the bakery a marquee.

Pastries on sale at Siding Yard artisan bakery. - Credit: Siding Yard/Archant library







