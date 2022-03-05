Historic £24m farm estate to be sold for first time in 80 years

The Gawdy Hall Estate, near Harleston, is up for sale with a guide price of £24.25m - Credit: Chris Rawlings

A historic and "very special" farming estate once visited by Queen Elizabeth I is being sold for the first time in 80 years - with a guide price of £24.25m.

The Gawdy Hall Estate, near Harleston, which dates back to the 16th century, is described by selling agents Savills as a “significant farming estate in a beautifully private location”.

It includes 1,510 acres of productive arable land in the Waveney Valley, 117 acres of mature parkland and about 79 acres of ancient woodland – all being sold as a whole or in seven lots.

Christopher Miles, from the rural agency team at Savills in Norfolk, said the trustees and owners decided to sell following the proposed retirement of longstanding estate managing director David Green.

“Gawdy Hall Estate is a very special place indeed,” he said.

“It has been beautifully managed by the current owners and run as a highly productive and well equipped farming unit, whilst maintaining its estate feel, enhanced by the sweeping entrance drives, ancient woodland and well maintained parkland and grounds.”

Agents said there is also potential – subject to planning permission – to create a new house on the site of the former Gawdy Hall, originally built in the 1500s by the Gawdy family, influential lawyers who flourished in Norfolk and Suffolk in the 16th and 17th centuries.

The family was close to many prominent figures and Queen Elizabeth I is thought to have stayed in the hall in 1578.

During the next 400 years the property had various owners – eventually selling in 1938 to Jean Henri Tresfon, chairman of Norwich-based manufacturers Boulton and Paul and grandfather of the current owners.

The cost of repair and rising taxes led to the original hall being demolished in 1939 and the current Gawdy Hall was built as its temporary replacement – however Mr Tresfon liked the property so much that he continued to live there rather than re-building the original.

Mr Miles said the estate today is a "first class arable and amenity estate", including 4,500 tonnes of grain storage and a purpose-built spray store, while the residential portfolio comprises 15 houses and cottages, together with commercial buildings.

He added: “The diverse environmental credentials – including Gawdy Hall Big Wood which is classified as a Site of Scientific Interest (SSSI) – also make it a haven for wildlife and perfect for the environmentally-conscientious buyer or investor.”

