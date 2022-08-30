Firm reveals growth plans as part of relocation

Gap Group looking to expand workforce as part of move to Broadland Business Park - Credit: Gap Group

A Norwich-based firm is looking to grow its team as part of its relocation to Broadland Business Park.

Gap Group, which is currently based in Hall Road in the city centre, has purchased a 2.8-acre plot at the Postwick business centre and will be located opposite Makro.

The move will enable the company, which offers an equipment and vehicle hire service, to utilise a new build workshop and offices.

Around 23 staff will be based at Broadland Business Park and the firm is looking to expand its team by up to three as part of the relocation.

Gavin Smith, property manager for GAP Group, said: “Our current Hall Road facilities are no longer fit for purpose and, with the company’s expansion and the opening of new divisions across the business, we now need more appropriate property.

“We’re delighted with Broadland Business Park. It has fantastic infrastructure and ideal connectivity with the regional road network. It will improve our ability to move the business forward and service our customers even better.

“In line with the company’s strategy of becoming more energy efficient across the business, which includes investing every year in plant and machinery with the lowest carbon emissions on the market, the building is being built to high environmental standards, and includes air source heat pumps and solar PV panels.”

GAP Group expects construction to be completed in early January 2023 with a move scheduled for February.

James Allen, partner at agents Roche Chartered Surveyors, welcomed Gap Group's move to the business park.

He said: "The sale of this plot completes the development of the first phase of the logistics and industrial zone of Broadland Business Park and comes hard on the heels of the opening earlier this year of the new purpose built 30,000sqft office, manufacturing, storage and distribution facilities by industry-leading firefighting equipment manufacturer, Delta Fire.

“After the hiatus of the last two years, it is encouraging to see significant interest in industrial and logistics plots on the park, which we are confident will see more building starting in the coming months.”