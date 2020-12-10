Published: 11:37 AM December 10, 2020

Norski Noo customers enjoying some coffee. Left to right: Hilary Woodward, Frank McCarthy, Ros Boore, Janet Rate. - Credit: Noah Vickers

A Norfolk town’s gallery-cum-coffee lounge is enjoying a post-lockdown renaissance in its expanded premises.

Norski Noo's Gallery in Dereham had the wall separating it from the now-vacant Dads and Lads barber shop brought down during the second national lockdown in November and has now reopened to the delight of its regulars.

“I thought I could do it all in a day,” said owner Andy Sullivan, “but it ended up taking most of the lockdown.”

Mr Sullivan is using the extension as the gallery’s framery, freeing up space for more seating in the rest of the building.

Customers were pleased to be back after lockdown.

“The coffee here is lovely,” said customer Hilary Woodward. “It’s the best in Britain.”

“I’ve been coming throughout the year, when able to,” said regular Janet Rate, “and I really like it here.”

The gallery has been in Dereham for four years, having moved from its original shop in Bawdeswell and began serving coffee and cake in 2019.